Tiger Woods is preparing to return to competitive golf after an extended absence from the PGA Tour since the 2024 Open Championship.

The 50-year-old has won 82 PGA Tour events and 15 major championships, but multiple injuries and personal challenges have limited his appearances in recent years. Woods is now set to compete at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas from December 3-6.

The tournament will mark his first 72-hole event since 2024 and give him a chance to test his game against a competitive field that includes world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama.

Mark Steinberg Shares an Important Lesson From Representing Tiger Woods

Speaking on “The Real Deal” podcast, Tiger Woods’ longtime agent, Mark Steinberg, discussed the lessons he has learned from representing some of the biggest names in sports.

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Steinberg has worked with Woods since 1998 and emphasized the importance of having difficult conversations with athletes.

“You got to tell that person what they need to hear, not what they want to hear,” Steinberg said.

He explained that the responsibility becomes particularly important when an athlete reaches superstar status.

According to Steinberg, successful athletes often have numerous people around them who tell them what they want to hear rather than offering honest advice.

“There’s a lot of people when you get to stardom level that have a lot of people around them that tell them what they want to hear,” he said. “And that’s not a good recipe.”

Steinberg also acknowledged that delivering those messages is not always easy. “It’s uncomfortable, by the way, Bob. It’s uncomfortable to have to do it.”

The agent drew on his experience representing Woods, Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb, Michelle Wie and former NBA player Vince Carter.

His comments offer insight into the approach he has developed during nearly three decades working with Woods.

Woods has already confirmed that he will compete at the Hero World Challenge.

He recently told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that he had been training and was feeling better, providing an update ahead of his first competitive appearance in more than two years.

Sportsbooks Set Challenging Odds for Tiger Woods’ Comeback

Sean Treppedi of the “New York Post” examined the betting markets surrounding Woods’ return.

William Hill opened the golfer at 80/1 to win the Hero World Challenge and listed him at 6/4 to finish last in the 20-player field.

DraftKings also offered long odds on Woods winning major championships in 2027.

He opened at 250/1 to win the Masters and 150/1 to claim the PGA Championship.

DraftKings oddsmaker Johnny Avello said Woods faces several challenges, including his age, physical demands, and the strength of the modern field.

He also noted that veteran players can tire earlier and feel pressure differently than they did during their prime.

Woods’ last individual tournament appearance was at the 2024 Open Championship, making the Bahamas event his first opportunity in more than two years to compete in a 72-hole tournament.

The betting prices are not predictions of the final result, but they illustrate the challenge awaiting Woods. His performance at the Hero World Challenge could offer a clearer indication of his competitive readiness ahead of the 2027 season.