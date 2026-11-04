Wesley Bryan Teases Massive Shift and Complete Internet Invitational Shake Up

“Would the Internet Invitational be better or worse if you replaced the 8 highest-ranked golfers there and added the 8 best players in the world?”

That’s the question Wesley Bryan asked on Wednesday when he posed the question about a massive shake-up that would completely change the way the Internet Invitational works.

The responses were immediate.

Bryan’s Suggestion Was Intriguing

Essentially, what Bryan was inquiring about was whether fans would prefer to watch videos that included only really strong golfers and excluded the highest handicapped participants. He mentioned names like The Duke, former NFL coach Jon Gruden, and Foreplay members Trent Ryan and PFT. All are among the lesser-talented golfers in this year’s field.

The idea was to replace the eight worst players with PGA players, specifically the Top 10. Obviously, the PGA would likely never allow it, but the question was interesting. Do fans want to watch better golf? Or, do fans want the watch more entertaining personalities, even if they’re not very good?

The Responses Were Surprisingly One-Sided

“I wouldn’t watch it, probably. The difference is the current bottom 8 can be their true selves, which is where the real content is at,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “Worse. In fact, it would be infinitely better if the 8 best golfers were replaced with 8 other Internet personalities that also golfed.”

One more added, “Worse for sure. Just watch PGA if you want to see those pros… The Internet Invitational is a glorified televised guys’ golf trip with a large payout and some good-looking golf ladies included in the mix.”

Essentially, fans like the Internet Invitational for what it is: a mix of good golfers and not-so-good golfers who bring a little of everything to the production. It’s the characters and the fact that fans can relate to the skill level that is appealing for many. It’s the idea that bad golfers can be such difference-makers in a high-stakes setting that creates a lot of the drama.

It’s the hilarity of the show that has been the real draw for over 16 million fans.

Why is Wesley Bryan Asking?

The question likely stems from his beef with Andrew Santino. In episode one, Santino complained that the tournament included professionals and that it should be only golfers who weren’t former pros. Bryan has won the PGA Tour before, even though he’s currently suspended.

This was likely Bryan flipping the script on the question to see if fans were aligned with Santino and what would appeal to a bigger audience.

It feels like they have the right mix, even if the individuals involved should likely change from year to year.