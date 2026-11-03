World Wide Technology Championship Field 2026: Full Player List

The World Wide Technology Championship brings together an impressive collection of PGA Tour veterans, proven winners and emerging talents. With Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover, Nick Taylor and Matt Kuchar among the notable names in the supplied field, the tournament promises plenty of intriguing storylines and opportunities for players to make a statement.

The field also features younger competitors such as Luke Clanton, Aldrich Potgieter, Gordon Sargent, Jackson Koivun and Blades Brown. Their presence adds another dimension to the competition, with rising stars looking to test themselves against experienced professionals.

Ben Griffin joins the field as the reigning champion, after winning the 2025 event. He went 29-under, defeating Chad Ramey and Sami Valimaki, who tied for 27-under. Griffin took home a whopping $1.08 million.

Full 2026 World Wide Technology Championship Field

Here is the complete list of players competing in the World Wide Technology Championship, per PGA Tour:

Bauchou, Zach

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Blair, Zac

Blanchet, Chandler

Brown, Blades

Brown, Dan

Campos, Rafael

Chatfield, Davis

Clanton, Luke

Collet, Tyler

Coody, Pierceson

Crowe, Trace

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Donald, Luke

Dou, Zecheng

Dumont de Chassart, Adrien

Dunlap, Nick

Eckroat, Austin

Ewart, A.J.

Finau, Tony

Fishburn, Patrick

Fisk, Steven

Ford, David

Garnett, Brice

Gerard, Ryan

Glover, Lucas

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Hall, Harry

Higgo, Garrick

Highsmith, Joe

Hirata, Kensei

Hitt, Austin

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Rasmus

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Jaeger, Stephan

James, Ben

Kanaya, Takumi

Kang, Jeffrey

Keefer, Johnny

Kim, Michael

Kirk, Chris

Kizzire, Patton

Kohles, Ben

Koivun, Jackson

Kuchar, Matt

Lamprecht, Christo

Lazare, Lyon

Lebioda, Hank

Leng, Jay

Li, Haotong

Lindheim, Nicholas

Lipsky, David

Lower, Justin

Madariaga, Alejandro

Malnati, Peter

McCarthy, Denny

McGreevy, Max

Meissner, Mac

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Taylor

Mouw, William

Nakajima, Keita

Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus

Nyholm, Pontus

Ortiz, Alvaro

Parry, John

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Penge, Marco

Phillips, Chandler

Potgieter, Aldrich

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Roy, Kevin

Rozo, Marcelo

Salinda, Isaiah

Sargent, Gordon

Schenk, Adam

Shipley, Neal

Silverman, Ben

Skinns, David

Smith, Jordan

Springer, Hayden

Stanger, Jimmy

Stout, Preston

Streelman, Kevin

Suber, Jackson

Svensson, Adam

Svensson, Jesper

Taylor, Nick

Tosti, Alejandro

Valimaki, Sami

van Rooyen, Erik

VanDerLaan, John

Ventura, Kristoffer

Vilips, Karl

Villar, Jorge

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Danny

Whaley, Vince

Wise, Aaron

Wu, Dylan

Yellamaraju, Sudarshan

Yu, Kevin

FedExCup Fall Bubble Adds Pressure

The World Wide Technology Championship carries significant implications for players fighting to secure their PGA Tour status for 2027. With just three events remaining in the FedExCup Fall schedule, finishing inside the top 100 is crucial for retaining full status, while players ranked Nos. 101-125 will receive conditional status.

According to Golf Channel, Horschel enters the tournament ranked No. 97 after withdrawing from the Mexico Open due to dizziness and lightheadedness. Glover faces an even tougher challenge at No. 111, while Mackenzie Hughes sits just outside the cutoff at No. 101 following a tie for fourth in Mexico. Max Greyserman improved to No. 96, giving himself some breathing room.

Further down the standings, Luke Clanton ranks No. 123, David Ford holds the critical No. 125 position and Joel Dahmen sits at No. 131. Meanwhile, Steven Fisk climbed to No. 54 following a runner-up finish in Mexico, putting him in position to qualify for early-season signature events.