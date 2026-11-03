World Wide Technology Championship Field 2026: Full Player List

The World Wide Technology Championship brings together an impressive collection of PGA Tour veterans, proven winners and emerging talents. With Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover, Nick Taylor and Matt Kuchar among the notable names in the supplied field, the tournament promises plenty of intriguing storylines and opportunities for players to make a statement.
The field also features younger competitors such as Luke Clanton, Aldrich Potgieter, Gordon Sargent, Jackson Koivun and Blades Brown. Their presence adds another dimension to the competition, with rising stars looking to test themselves against experienced professionals.
Ben Griffin joins the field as the reigning champion, after winning the 2025 event. He went 29-under, defeating Chad Ramey and Sami Valimaki, who tied for 27-under. Griffin took home a whopping $1.08 million.
Full 2026 World Wide Technology Championship Field
Here is the complete list of players competing in the World Wide Technology Championship, per PGA Tour:
- Bauchou, Zach
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Blair, Zac
- Blanchet, Chandler
- Brown, Blades
- Brown, Dan
- Campos, Rafael
- Chatfield, Davis
- Clanton, Luke
- Collet, Tyler
- Coody, Pierceson
- Crowe, Trace
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Donald, Luke
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
- Dunlap, Nick
- Eckroat, Austin
- Ewart, A.J.
- Finau, Tony
- Fishburn, Patrick
- Fisk, Steven
- Ford, David
- Garnett, Brice
- Gerard, Ryan
- Glover, Lucas
- Greyserman, Max
- Griffin, Ben
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hall, Harry
- Higgo, Garrick
- Highsmith, Joe
- Hirata, Kensei
- Hitt, Austin
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoey, Rico
- Hoge, Tom
- Højgaard, Rasmus
- Horschel, Billy
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Jaeger, Stephan
- James, Ben
- Kanaya, Takumi
- Kang, Jeffrey
- Keefer, Johnny
- Kim, Michael
- Kirk, Chris
- Kizzire, Patton
- Kohles, Ben
- Koivun, Jackson
- Kuchar, Matt
- Lamprecht, Christo
- Lazare, Lyon
- Lebioda, Hank
- Leng, Jay
- Li, Haotong
- Lindheim, Nicholas
- Lipsky, David
- Lower, Justin
- Madariaga, Alejandro
- Malnati, Peter
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGreevy, Max
- Meissner, Mac
- Mitchell, Keith
- Moore, Taylor
- Mouw, William
- Nakajima, Keita
- Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
- Nyholm, Pontus
- Ortiz, Alvaro
- Parry, John
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Penge, Marco
- Phillips, Chandler
- Potgieter, Aldrich
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Ramey, Chad
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Roy, Kevin
- Rozo, Marcelo
- Salinda, Isaiah
- Sargent, Gordon
- Schenk, Adam
- Shipley, Neal
- Silverman, Ben
- Skinns, David
- Smith, Jordan
- Springer, Hayden
- Stanger, Jimmy
- Stout, Preston
- Streelman, Kevin
- Suber, Jackson
- Svensson, Adam
- Svensson, Jesper
- Taylor, Nick
- Tosti, Alejandro
- Valimaki, Sami
- van Rooyen, Erik
- VanDerLaan, John
- Ventura, Kristoffer
- Vilips, Karl
- Villar, Jorge
- Villegas, Camilo
- Walker, Danny
- Whaley, Vince
- Wise, Aaron
- Wu, Dylan
- Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
- Yu, Kevin
FedExCup Fall Bubble Adds Pressure
The World Wide Technology Championship carries significant implications for players fighting to secure their PGA Tour status for 2027. With just three events remaining in the FedExCup Fall schedule, finishing inside the top 100 is crucial for retaining full status, while players ranked Nos. 101-125 will receive conditional status.
According to Golf Channel, Horschel enters the tournament ranked No. 97 after withdrawing from the Mexico Open due to dizziness and lightheadedness. Glover faces an even tougher challenge at No. 111, while Mackenzie Hughes sits just outside the cutoff at No. 101 following a tie for fourth in Mexico. Max Greyserman improved to No. 96, giving himself some breathing room.
Further down the standings, Luke Clanton ranks No. 123, David Ford holds the critical No. 125 position and Joel Dahmen sits at No. 131. Meanwhile, Steven Fisk climbed to No. 54 following a runner-up finish in Mexico, putting him in position to qualify for early-season signature events.
World Wide Technology Championship Field 2026: Full Player List