Injured Lakers Big Man Teases ‘Big Week Coming up’ in Viral Post

It was mostly out of his control, but the beginning of Andre Drummond’s Los Angeles Lakers tenure has gotten off to a disappointing start. He lost a toenail early in his first game with the team and it’s caused him to miss two games already and possibly more. Considering the Lakers are dealing with other injuries to top players, they would love to get him back on the court immediately.

Losing a toenail is obviously painful but it shouldn’t keep him out much longer. In fact, Drummond posted a very interesting message on Instagram. He posted a picture of him in Lakers gear with the caption “How was everyone’s Easter!? Big week coming up.”

That certainly sounds like the type of message a player who was planning to play soon would send. The situation is likely fluid so he can’t be entirely sure yet but he shouldn’t be out for much longer. Drummond looked to be a little out of shape in his Lakers debut so he needs to start getting some game reps soon.

KCP Believes Drummond Will Be a Big Help

Drummond is a very talented big man but it’s going to take some time for him to start gelling with the Lakers. He’s a very different type of player than Anthony Davis or Marc Gasol so the whole team will have to figure out how best to utilize him. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope spent a few years with Drummond in Detroit and he’s not too worried about the center fitting in.

“On court chemistry, it’s not there yet,” Caldwell-Pope said of Drummond recently, via Lakers Nation.

“The one game we did play, we didn’t really get acquainted, I would say. But I know Dre, I played with him three years in Detroit and playing with him then was what was good, he’s a great great great big. Just him being added to the team is really gonna help us out when our other two guys are back, Bron and AD. So just adding him, it’s a positive. Our friendship is still there, it’s been there since Detroit. So it’s just easier to come up to him and talk to him, just get him acquainted to the ins and outs. So it’s good to have him over.”

Drummond Transitioning Easily

Joining a top team in the middle of a season will always be difficult. Fortunately for Drummond, he’s got some familiarity with players on the team. As previously mentions, he played with Caldwell-Pope but he also played with Markieff Morris. He believes that is making things easier for him.

“Yeah, KCP and Markieff have made this transition very easy for me,” Drummond said.

“From the moment I got here they showed me everything I needed to know, got all the film I needed to get to learn their schemes offensively and defensively. Being on the same court as them again is an incredible feeling.”

Having familiar faces on the roster has to be a big help for Drummond. He’s never played on a truly great team so this whole experience should be very different for him.

