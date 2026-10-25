Lakers 1st-Round Draft Pick Floated as Trade Piece

At 3-0 and with convincing wins behind them, things seem to be going as planned in Lakerland. But, maybe, if anything, the fast start from the Los Angeles Lakers can be viewed not as a reason to stick with the long-term plan to slowly build the roster around Luka Doncic going forward, but to accelerate the process by cashing in some young chips now for some immediate help. Maybe even a trade of rookie Cameron Carr.

Carr has been out with an oblique injury and has yet to make his NBA debut. He was a surprise dropper during the NBA draft and the Lakers were fortunate to scoop him up at No. 24, and he looked good back in the preseason opener, with 19 points. But he is a rookie, with a long way to go to earn a consistent role in the current rotation. If this team really is as good as it has looked coming out of the gate–and we have a long, long way to go, of course–might it not make sense to trade away Carr sooner rather than later, to bring in a backup big man or a big forward?

Lakers Could Trade Cameron Carr for Immediate Help

That was the topic floated by Lakers insider Jovan Buha of the “Buha’s Block” podcast. He suggested that the team, though still committed to young players Carr and Adou Thiero, could use one or both to try to pry away the likes of Herb Jones from the Pelicans or Dereck Lively II from the Mavericks.

“You’re unlikely to get both of those guys. I would say it’s even unlikely they get one of those guys, or guys of that caliber, but that would be something to strive for, in my opinion,” Buha said.

“The more I think about it, I am coming around to potentially trading Adou or Carr in the right deal.”

It’s an interesting notion, especially considering how few assets the Lakers have to offer on the trade market. They have only three future second-rounders to put in a deal, and one first-round pick swap. It would be a risk, but if this team keeps winning, moving Carr might be their best path to quickly find depth for the roster.