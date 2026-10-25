Lakers Issue Major Jake LaRavia News Ahead of Jazz Showdown

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting healthier as they prepare to take their unbeaten start on the road.

Jake LaRavia is expected to return Sunday against the Utah Jazz after missing Friday’s victory over the Clippers with a sprained right ankle.

The 24-year-old forward is no longer listed on the NBA’s injury report, an encouraging development after coach JJ Redick expressed uncertainty about his availability earlier in the week.

Los Angeles enters Sunday’s game at 2-0, having beaten Golden State and the Clippers by a combined 30 points.

Now, the Lakers could have another versatile piece back in their rotation as they pursue their third consecutive victory.

Jake LaRavia Set to Return After Ankle Injury

LaRavia suffered the injury during Wednesday’s 127-105 season-opening victory over the Warriors.

He landed awkwardly in the fourth quarter and couldn’t finish the game.

Before leaving, LaRavia had scored 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting, including two 3-pointers, in 18 minutes.

The injury interrupted what had been an encouraging opening performance.

LaRavia played all 82 regular-season games last season and hoped to repeat that achievement.

Instead, he missed Friday’s 125-117 victory over the Clippers.

Redick revealed before that game that LaRavia had tried to make himself available.

“He wanted to play,” Redick said, according to Lakers Nation.

However, the ankle didn’t respond well enough to treatment.

“He went to the treatment room, and it’s just not there,” Redick said.

The Lakers coach remained optimistic that LaRavia could return Sunday, with Tuesday’s home game against Portland serving as another possibility.

His removal from the injury report suggests the initial timetable was realistic.

Why Jake LaRavia’s Return Matters for Lakers

LaRavia’s availability gives Redick another option on the wing.

The forward can space the floor, move the ball and defend multiple positions without needing plays designed specifically for him.

His perimeter shooting could prove particularly valuable alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

LaRavia struggled from beyond the arc last season, making 32.1% of his attempts after shooting 42.3% the previous year.

However, he connected on eight of 15 attempts during the preseason before making two more against Golden State.

That improvement, if sustained, would make him a useful complement to the Lakers’ primary scorers.

Los Angeles managed without him Friday.

Quentin Grimes provided 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists off the bench, while Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle combined for 27 points.

Still, getting LaRavia back would offer Redick greater flexibility with his perimeter combinations.

L.A. Eyes 3-0 Start Against Utah

The Lakers face Utah at Delta Center on Sunday, with tipoff at 5 p.m. ET.

Walker Kessler returns to Salt Lake City after an impressive start with Los Angeles.

The former Jazz center scored 26 points against Golden State before posting 22 points, eight rebounds and six blocks against the Clippers.

His impact has helped the Lakers establish a strong interior presence alongside Doncic and Reaves.

LaRavia’s expected return provides another encouraging development.

For now, his exact workload remains uncertain.

But after missing only one game, the forward appears ready to resume his role as Los Angeles tries to keep its perfect record intact.