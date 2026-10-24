Lakers Load Up on Draft Assets Ahead of Key Developmental Draft

While much of the attention has focused on the new-look Los Angeles Lakers‘ unbeaten start to the season, the organization has also been preparing for an important day at the developmental level.

Saturday, October 24 marks the 2026 NBA G League Draft, with the Lakers’ newly relocated affiliate, Coachella Valley, holding two first-round selections at No. 21 and No. 22.

Ahead of the Lakers’ victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, Coachella Valley strengthened its draft position by acquiring two additional second-round picks.

Lakers Acquire Additional Draft Picks in Latest G League Trade

On Friday, Coachella Valley announced a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans‘ G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.

The deal saw Coachella Valley send the returning player rights to Ethan Taylor to Birmingham in exchange for additional draft capital.

As part of the agreement, the Squadron sent their second-round selections originally belonging to College Park and Noblesville to Coachella Valley, while receiving a second-round pick originally belonging to Noblesville via Rio Grande Valley.

Alongside their first-round selections at No. 21 and No. 22, the Lakers’ affiliate now holds the No. 10 and No. 13 picks in the second round.

Whether Coachella Valley uses all four selections remains to be seen, with G League teams often choosing to pass on later picks rather than fill their rosters through the draft.

Several recognizable names are expected to be available, including former NBA forward Jeremy Sochan, who recently parted ways with the Portland Trail Blazers after winning the 2026 NBA championship with the New York Knicks.

The additional draft capital gives Coachella Valley greater flexibility as it continues assembling its roster ahead of the upcoming G League campaign.

Coachella Valley Previously Added Intriguing Prospect Through International Draft

The Lakers’ affiliate also strengthened its pool of developmental prospects earlier this summer, selecting forward Jack Doumbia Jr. with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2026 G League International Draft.

While the selection does not guarantee Doumbia a place on Coachella Valley’s roster, it secured his G League player rights and provided the organization with another potential addition.

The 6-foot-6 forward represents the Ivory Coast internationally, making him eligible for the International Draft.

Doumbia completed an extensive collegiate career that included stops at two junior colleges and three Division I programs across six seasons.

After spending two years at Norfolk State between 2022 and 2024, he transferred to Wright State for the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting an efficient 53.6% from the field.

Despite primarily coming off the bench, his performances earned him another opportunity, this time with Towson for his final season of collegiate eligibility.

Doumbia averaged 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 43.9% from the field across 32 appearances, including six starts.

His perimeter shooting remained a weakness, however, as he converted just 12.2% of his three-point attempts.

Nevertheless, Doumbia established himself as an important contributor off the bench, leading Towson with 35 steals while finishing second on the team with 15 blocks.

With four selections available in Saturday’s draft and Doumbia’s rights already secured, Coachella Valley has several avenues to add young talent as the Lakers continue building their newly relocated developmental program.