Lakers’ JJ Redick Reveals Encouraging Jake LaRavia Injury Timeline

The Los Angeles Lakers might not have to wait much longer for Jake LaRavia to return. And if Friday night offered any indication, JJ Redick has enough options to keep things moving until then.

Redick revealed that LaRavia could return as early as Sunday against the Utah Jazz after spraining his right ankle in the season opener. Tuesday’s home game against Portland is another possibility.

The encouraging Jake LaRavia injury update came before the Lakers held off the LA Clippers, 125-117, improving to 2-0.

“He wanted to play,” Redick said, according to Lakers Nation. “We talked to him this morning before shootaround and he was going to try to give it a go.”

However, the ankle wouldn’t cooperate.

“He went to the treatment room, and it’s just not there,” Redick said. “But he’s hopeful to be back Sunday, if not Tuesday.”

Jake LaRavia Injury Interrupts Promising Lakers Start

LaRavia suffered the injury late in Wednesday’s 127-105 victory over Golden State, landing awkwardly while attacking the basket.

Before leaving, the 24-year-old forward had scored 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting, including two 3-pointers.

It was an encouraging start for a player who spent much of the offseason improving his perimeter shooting.

The timing was particularly frustrating.

LaRavia played all 82 regular-season games last season, a streak he hoped to extend throughout another campaign.

“We talked last week and he mentioned that was one of his goals for the season,” Redick said.

Instead, that ambition ended after opening night.

JJ Redick Finds Answers Without Jake LaRavia Against Clippers

LaRavia’s absence left Redick searching for more production from his supporting cast.

He found it across the rotation.

Ziaire Williams gave the Lakers an efficient 14 points, shooting 5-for-7 from the field while grabbing five rebounds and collecting two steals.

Matisse Thybulle supplied an unexpected scoring boost, knocking down three 3-pointers on his way to 13 points. His activity on defense also helped Los Angeles disrupt the Clippers’ offensive rhythm.

Meanwhile, Quentin Grimes provided some of the night’s most valuable work off the bench.

Grimes finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists, giving Redick another dependable option on the perimeter.

Collin Sexton’s return offered additional relief.

After missing the opener with a calf injury, Sexton contributed five points, two assists and three steals in 16 minutes.

The Lakers didn’t need any one player to replace everything LaRavia provides. Instead, they spread the responsibility across several contributors.

JJ Redick Sees Lakers Depth Deliver Against Clippers

Austin Reaves set the tone with 28 points and nine assists, while Luka Doncic added 23 points and seven assists.

Walker Kessler supplied a strong presence inside, finishing with 22 points, eight rebounds and six blocks.

The Lakers shot better than 58% from the field and weathered 21 turnovers to secure their second consecutive victory.

Still, LaRavia’s absence leaves Redick without a versatile forward who can defend multiple positions, space the floor and keep the offense moving.

His return would give the Lakers another useful piece as their schedule begins to pick up.

For now, there is reason for optimism.

LaRavia appears to be approaching a return, and the Lakers have already shown they can navigate a night without him.

Sunday in Utah could bring another welcome development.