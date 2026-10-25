Los Angeles Lakers Coach JJ Redick Gives Cameron Carr Injury Update

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick offered another update on rookie guard Cameron Carr on Sunday, October 25, as the 21-year-old continues working toward his regular-season NBA debut.

According to Benjamin Royer, who covers the Lakers for The Orange County Register, Redick said Carr and second-year forward Adou Thiero remain day to day.

The update comes as Carr continues recovering from a right oblique strain that has kept him out of the Lakers’ first three games of the 2026-27 season, including Sunday’s matchup against the Utah Jazz.

While Redick’s latest comments leave open the possibility of a return in the near future, the Lakers have not established a firm date for Carr to make his debut.

When Will Cameron Carr Return From Injury?

Carr’s next opportunity to play comes Tuesday, October 27, when the Lakers face the Portland Trail Blazers.

His availability for that contest has not been determined, but his day-to-day designation suggests the team is continuing to evaluate his recovery rather than operating under a publicly announced long-term timetable.

This is not the first time Redick has described Carr’s recovery in those terms.

On October 21, ahead of the Lakers’ season opener against the Golden State Warriors, Redick said Carr was progressing in his recovery.

“JJ Redick said Cameron Carr (right oblique strain) is ‘ramping up’ and is ‘day-to-day’ moving forward,” Lakers reporter Jovan Buha reported at the time.

Four days later, Carr has yet to receive clearance to play.

A day-to-day designation is not a guarantee that a player will return for the team’s next game, particularly when that player has already missed multiple contests with the same injury.

For Carr, Tuesday represents the next opportunity, not a confirmed return date.

Cameron Carr Still Awaiting Lakers Regular-Season Debut

Carr’s injury has interrupted the beginning of his first NBA season, preventing Redick from evaluating the young guard in regular-season competition.

The Lakers have nevertheless opened the season with consecutive victories over the Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, giving Redick little reason to rush a developing player back into the rotation.

There is also considerable competition for playing time.

Los Angeles features Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves in its backcourt, with Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes among the other players competing for minutes.

Carr’s eventual return would give Redick another perimeter option, although the rookie will still need to earn a consistent role.

For now, getting healthy takes priority over working his way into the rotation.

JJ Redick Also Provides Adou Thiero Injury Update

Carr is not the only young Lakers player working toward his season debut.

Redick’s October 25 update also addressed Thiero, who remains day to day with a left knee issue.

Thiero was ruled out against Utah because of left knee effusion, which involves fluid accumulation in the joint. Like Carr, he has yet to appear in a regular-season game this season.

Redick previously said Thiero would be shut down briefly before resuming his ramp-up process, making his recovery another situation to follow as the Lakers continue their early-season schedule.

Both players could receive another opportunity Tuesday against Portland, provided their recoveries progress sufficiently.

Until then, Los Angeles will continue with its established rotation while Redick waits for two of his younger players to become available.