Max Kellerman Made Accusation About Shady Luka Doncic Plan

The Los Angeles Lakers are now officially Luka Doncic’s team after LeBron James left as his former co-star. NBA media personality Max Kellerman revealed a theory he has about Doncic that paints the superstar in a negative light. Kellerman went in depth about Luka arguing with officials after not getting foul calls and accused him of intentionally doing this for selfish reasons.

The following quote from Kellerman on his Game Over podcast:

“On defense, do you know why Luka Doncic complains to the refs on every offensive possession? It’s very obvious. Because if you’re complaining to the refs, you don’t have to run back down the floor on defense. And that’s the No. 1 reason he’s a bad defensive player. It’s No. 1. Beyond not moving his feet or everything. No. 1 is it’s five-on-four on the other end of the floor because he thinks he’s being slick, complaining as though everyone can’t see,” Kellerman . “No, you’re just being lazy. Get up and run your a** back on defense.”

Kellerman claimed that Doncic doesn’t want to play defense or look bad when his matchup gets past him. The theory would make Luka look terrible for intentionally making it a 5 vs 4 game whenever he complains to officials. One huge concern for the Lakers is having two stars of Doncic and Austin Reaves being unable to contribute defensively against top guards.

Luka Doncic Already Proving Max Kellerman Wrong

The early start to the season only sees Doncic playing two games, but he’s made a new goal clear. Luka avoided getting a technical foul during his trash talk with rookie Yaxel Lendeborg by making a full effort to control his emotions.

Doncic then stated his goal this season is to cut down on the complaining to lower his technical fouls. The Lakers have suffered from Luka being a league leader in technical fouls, and head coach JJ Redick has tried to end this.

Comments from Doncic confirming he’s trying to change his ways would end Kellerman’s theory that Luka is strategically doing this. The Lakers need Doncic at his best to contend with teammates Reaves and Walker Kessler this season.

Luka Doncic Has Chance To Silence Critics

Many NBA pundits feel the same as Kellerman to some extent about Luka. A long NBA career with both the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks gave Doncic a reputation for being one of the biggest complainers in the entire league.

However, Luka has the talent and results to avoid falling into the trap of asking referees for help every time he doesn’t make a shot. Kellerman is just backing up what others believe, including the Mavericks as why they shockingly traded him for Anthony Davis.

Doncic has the chance to be an MVP candidate this season and lead the Lakers to relevance as the clear face of the franchise. The great early start shows the vision, but Luka must stop the constant ref chatter and technical fouls. Doncic has made this a goal, and it must last beyond two games for the Lakers’ best interest.