The LSU Tigers have been waiting for an eligibility ruling on RJ Luis, who would have a chance to be a crucial contributor for Will Wade’s team this season.

It wasn’t a given that Luis would be given clearance to play, though. His basketball path certainly isn’t one that the NCAA would’ve approved of in past eras.

This is a new time in college basketball, though, and so Luis had a chance.

On Monday, a ruling came down that will have a big impact on what comes next.

LSU RJ Luis News

The SEC announced on Monday that it won’t punish LSU if it rosters RJ Luis.

ESPN shared this quote:

“The SEC will abide by the terms of the preliminary injunction while it remains in place and will not impose penalties or fines on LSU if [it] places Mr. Luis on its men’s basketball roster,” Donald Price, an attorney for the SEC, told Luis attorneys Tony Clayton and Elliot Abraham on Monday, per an email obtained by ESPN.

Luis had already received temporary injunctions to play for LSU this season, but he isn’t yet on LSU’s roster.

He played for St. John’s through the 2024-25 season, then had multiple two-way contracts in the NBA without ever actually appearing in an NBA regular season game.

“The SEC announced this offseason that any players who had signed professional contracts would be banned from playing college sports, and it added extensive penalties for coaches who ignored those rules,” ESPN wrote on Monday. “Luis’ attorneys have argued that he wasn’t a professional player because he never appeared in an actual NBA game.”

Will RJ Luis Play for LSU?

This is the part that’s up in the air — Luis hasn’t yet been added to LSU’s roster.

ESPN writes: “LSU head coach Will Wade did not respond to ESPN when asked if Luis will be added to the roster.”

The SEC’s decision seems to point in that direction, but an undefeated Tigers team could also choose to operate with what’s working.

It would have been a lot of noise about Luis if he doesn’t end up suiting up, though. This saga likely has more to the story before all is said and done.