The Syracuse Orange brought Gavin Doty aboard this offseason with a lot of hype.

Doty was the best player at Siena for head coach Gerry McNamara a year ago, and when G-Mac returned to his alma mater, Doty came with him.

There were questions at the time about what the adjustment would be like for Doty at the high-major level, and this past week was his first chance to answer them.

Doty looked solid during the exhibition season, and SU opened with matchups against New Haven and Central Connecticut State — two teams on the level that Doty handled a year ago, and he looked solid again.

But then Monday, Nov. 9 arrived — and Syracuse was taking on Indiana in Indianapolis. They followed that with a game on Sunday, Nov. 15 against St. John’s.

The Orange lost both games, and Doty was at the heart of the issue.

In his first two games this season against high-major opposition, Doty struggled big time.

Gavin Doty Struggles

The Indiana clash came first, and Doty struggled to score. He finished with just five points on 2-for-7 shooting, including 0-for-3 from 3-point range, and 1-of-2 at the line.

Doty added seven rebounds and two assists with two turnovers against the Hoosiers

Then against the Johnnies, Doty played just 15 minutes. He wasn’t earning himself a chance to stay on the floor. He scored two points on 1-for-8 from the floor, including missing all four of his 3-point attempts.

Doty added three rebounds and a steal while turning the ball over three times without an assist.

In his first two real tests this season, Doty failed.

Silver Lining

The only good news for Syracuse on this front? Kiyan Anthony is hooping.

Anthony played 28 minutes against St. John’s and scored 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3FG, 2-3 FT) with four assists and no turnovers.

Carmelo’s son, now in his second year in college, looks much improved this season. The Orange have been able to use Kiyan in a lot of the minutes they may have intended for Doty.

The upside of this SU team can only be reached if Doty gets more comfortable against top opponents, but at least for now, Kiyan is doing his best to keep Syracuse afloat.