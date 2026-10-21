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Michigan State Football Plays at Rose Bowl for First Time Since 2014, Takes on No.9 UCLA

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Michigan State v Wisconsin
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MADISON, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Pat Fitzgerald of the Michigan State Spartans looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Zoe Davis/Getty Images)

Michigan State football may be 2-4 and without a Big Ten win under new head coach Pat Fitzgerald, but they are still going to be playing in the Rose Bowl as they face No.9 UCLA on October 24.

It’s been nearly 13 years since the Spartans have played at the Rose Bowl, the last time was under former head coach Mark Dantonio, and his No.4 MSU football team took down No.5 Stanford 24-20 to win the 100th Rose Bowl game. 

The Rose Bowl win is a level of success MSU has been chasing since Dantonio left in 2019, through different coaches, players, and staff but has not been able to replicate.

The 100th Rose Bowl Game - Stanford v Michigan State
GettyPASADENA, CA – JANUARY 01: Michigan State Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio and quarterback Connor Cook #18 celebrate with the Rose Bowl Game trophy after defeating the Stanford Cardinal 24-20 in the 100th Rose Bowl Game presented by Vizio at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Fitzgerald is the newest head coach who has ambitions of bringing success back to MSU, but it’s been a rough start for his football team this season. After starting the season 2-0, they dropped their first game to No.4 Notre Dame, which started a five-game losing streak that they extended into conference play.

It hasn’t been all bad for MSU during its losing streak, specifically in their recent games. The Spartans lost in overtime to Illinois after being stopped on what would have been the game-winning two-point conversion, and were in position to take a 3-point lead with less than a minute remaining against No.25 Northwestern, but it was blocked, and they went on to lose the game.

If Spartan fans are looking to stay positive about the season, their team is a couple of plays away from being 4-3. Unfortunately, that’s not the reality, however, Fitzgerald believes their losing streak could be used as an advantage to upset UCLA.

“We’ve got plenty of motivation,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re not winning so there’s the motivation.”

MSU and UCLA football have met just seven times in their university’s history. UCLA lead the series and hasn’t lost to the Spartans in 61 years, winning the past four meetings, including last season when where they spoiled Michigan State’s homecoming game.

UCLA v Michigan State
GettyEAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 11: Jalen Berger #0 of the UCLA Bruins rushes for a touchdown during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 11, 2025 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

However, not all hope is lost for MSU. They have played at the Rose Bowl six times in their program’s history and have only won four games at the historic stadium. This year MSU has a chance not just to beat UCLA, but to get revenge and ruin their homecoming game this year.

The Spartans have a chance to turn their season around at UCLA before they take on in-state rivals University of Michigan after their bye week.

croixcgreen2004 Croix Green is a contributor for Heavy Sports, and he will be a writer with a focus on College Basketball specifically. Croix graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s in Journalism with a concentration in Sports Journalism, and has been writing for over two years. He previously served as the Michigan State men’s soccer beat reporter for The State News, and also wrote multiple articles for the women’s team. Most recently, Croix has worked in the communications and media department for the USL2 and USLW team AFC Ann Arbor. More about croixcgreen2004

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Michigan State Football Plays at Rose Bowl for First Time Since 2014, Takes on No.9 UCLA

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