The undermanned Philadelphia Eagles are in for a tough battle against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys this week.

While the Cowboys have had their fair share of struggles this season, one of their victories from earlier in the year came against the Eagles in South Philly.

On Thanksgiving, the Eagles head to Cowboy Country, looking to build on their recent win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But Thursday’s action will be anything but easy. Not only have the Eagles been struggling all year long, but they are facing a Prescott-led Cowboys team that has an impressive streak going.

Dak Prescott’s Trend vs NFC East

The Cowboys haven’t lost to an NFC East team at home when Prescott is at quarterback since November 19, 2017.

That year, the Eagles went into Dallas on Sunday Night Football and dominated the Cowboys 37-9. That was the year the Eagles collected their first Super Bowl win.

At this point, it’s been 20 games the Cowboys have won at home against NFC East opponents when Prescott is leading the charge. It’s an impressive feat, and the Eagles are heading into a tough position.

Eagles vs Cowboys This Year

Back in October, the 2-5 Eagles hosted the 3-4 Cowboys.

Starting Tanner McKee at quarterback, the Eagles’ offense continued its struggles that week. Plus, their defense had a hard time stopping Dallas’ attack.

On the ground, the Cowboys rushed 38 times for 204 yards and a touchdown. In the air, Prescott threw 27 passes and completed 15 of them for 212 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 38-21.

This time around, Joe Milton will be under center for the Eagles. The ex-Cowboy will search for his second win in three starts, attempting to snap the streak.