The Golden State Warriors snapped their five-game losing streak on Sunday after Draymond Green‘s game-winning defensive effort on Jayson Tatum.

After the game, Green took more shots at Phoenix Suns legend Eddie Johnson amid their online beef and called him a “loser” in front of reporters.

On the latest episode of Gil’s Arena, former Warriors guard and three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas shared his take on the Green-Johnson beef. Arenas went the superhero route, comparing Green to Captain America.

“They’re arguing from different standpoints, right?” Arenas said. “If this is superhero talk, Draymond is Captain America, right? How he plays the game, he’s Captain America. His job is to make sure everyone is supposed to be doing their job.”

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“Draymond Green’s job is bridging talent, right?” he continued. “I grab the ball from Steph. I make sure Klay gets it. Klay don’t have a shot, I dribble here. I find this person, right? I set my screen, I play my defense, I go over help.”

Possibly riding the hype of Avengers: Doomsday, Arenas also compared Johnson to another superhero, Hawkeye. He called the NBA legend a specialist, just like the fictional marksman who has a special role as part of a team.

Baron Davis Not a Fan of Draymond Green’s Remarks

Another former Warriors guard shared his take on Draymond Green’s beef with Eddie Johnson. Baron Davis, a member of the iconic We Believe team of the late 2000s, was not a fan of Green calling Johnson a loser because he didn’t win a championship.

“I just don’t like the loser thing, man,” Davis said via BasketNews. “We’ve all played, and it takes greatness and hard work to get into this league. Not everybody’s going to win. There’s only one champion. So I just don’t like the loser thing because if Michael Jordan called us losers, I can deal with that. If Kobe (Bryant) called me a loser, I can deal with that.”

Davis, who once co-hosted “The Draymond Green Show” for a brief period, doesn’t want to call any NBA player a “loser.” They are all winners for making it to the league through hard work. He would prefer to be called a “non-champion.”

Eddie Johnson Responds to Draymond Green

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Eddie Johnson responded to Draymond Green’s remarks after the Warriors’ 88-87 win over the Boston Celtics.

Johnson knew what he was doing, promoting his “Edification” podcast, and it clearly worked. He used Green’s latest comments to continue to promote the new show, as well as his two books.

It’s a brilliant tactic from the Suns legend, and kudos to Green for actually giving the “Edification” podcast multiple mentions in his postgame media availability.