Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a shocking loss Sunday in Philadelphia in a game that saw the veteran quarterback finish as the team’s leading rusher.

The Steelers are not going to win many games if the 42-year-old quarterback leads the offense in passing and rushing.

The same remains true if DK Metcalf is not going to produce. Metcalf finished Sunday’s 19-16 loss to the Eagles with one reception for two yards and was ejected from the game after seemingly trying to poke Cooper DeJean in the eye.

That led to plenty of takes from around the NFL world, including some hoping the team can get out of any remaining guaranteed money owed to the receiver. That appears unlikely since he will not be suspended for the eye poke.

Rodgers is ultimately going to take plenty of blame given his standing as one of the best to ever do it, but Colin Cowherd decided to go all-in on blaming Metcalf for the offense’s struggles.

Colin Cowherd Calls Out DK Metcalf

The outspoken analyst made it clear just how bad he thinks Metcalf’s contract is for the Steelers.

“In 2026 it’s so easy to blame Aaron Rodgers but do people understand how bad the DK Metcalf deal is?” he said on “The Herd.” “He can’t get open, can’t catch, he’s imploding.”

Cowherd then went on to detail the contract that was signed with the expectation Metcalf would be a true No. 1 receiver upon his arrival from Seattle.

Metcalf’s cap hit jumps up to $38.4 million in 2027, followed by a $39.9 million figure in 2028. That number goes all the way up to $47.4 million in 2029 in what is an extremely backloaded contract.

“It’s the worst deal for a wide receiver, I think ever,” Cowherd declared. “John Schneider worked Omar Khan, this is a bad deal.”

Steelers Can Move on For a Price

As mentioned, this deal is incredibly backloaded. The deal did give him $60 million guaranteed. However, the team can move on this offseason for a dead-cap cost of $35.775 million, per Spotrac.

They do owe him a $6.5 million roster bonus if he is still on the team by the third league day of the 2027 season, which will fall in the middle of March. Thus, that serves as a likely timeline to make a decision.

The Steelers are clearly not getting the value they expected with Metcalf. Yet there are really no alternative options other than hoping he turns things around and helps the team get to the postseason.

That is, unless the Steelers want to bring in Brandon Aiyuk. He, however, may be even more of a distraction than Metcalf ever could be.