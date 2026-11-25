The Ohio State Buckeyes have taken their most regular season losses under coach Ryan Day. Rival Michigan will swing toward handing OSU an unprecedented fifth loss in 2026. But yet Day and the Buckeyes could face earning one other “L” before facing the Wolverines.

This one on the recruiting trail, as Day and OSU are attached to this new alarming update.

Five-Star Visiting SEC Power and Now on Flip Watch

Rivals national recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong dropped new intel involving a prized Buckeyes commit. But one who’s visiting an SEC power instead of taking in the Big Game out in Columbus for Saturday.

The nation’s No. 1 edge rusher and third-ranked prospect Wyatt Smith is heading to Missouri instead of The Horseshoe.

“Out of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, the five-star Smith has been a verbal to Ohio State since May but Rivals is told he’ll take an official visit to Missouri this weekend. It’s a trip that is highlighted by the Tigers’ game against Oklahoma,” Wiltfong said.

It gets deeper involving the Buckeyes pledge too.

How Famous Missouri Alum Could Factor Into Wyatt Smith Decision

One other prominent angle is attached to Mizzou here. Smith is connected to a famous alumnus of the school.

“Smith’s father Justin played his college football at Missouri before his 14-year NFL career,” Wiltfong said.

Father is famed San Francisco 49ers edge rusher and perennial Pro Bowler Justin Smith. He started his career with the Cincinnati Bengals and became a first round selection in the 2001 NFL Draft. Smith, better known as “Cowboy” during his NFL career, emerged as a five-time Pro Bowler for the 49ers.

So Mizzou head coach Eliah Drinkwitz stayed on the younger Smith the whole time.

“Drinkwitz and company never stopped recruiting him and now they get the final visit before the Early Signing Period begins next weekend,” Wiltfong said.

Mizzou rises as a flip alert for the weekend of Nov. 24. The Tigers flipping Smith hands Ohio State an even more devastating blow.

Significance of Potentially Losing Wyatt Smith

Smith looked ready to continue Ohio State’s tradition of producing surefire defensive stars. Day and the Buckeyes sent Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles and Caleb Downs to the NFL. Smith even drew comparisons to past Florida native and legendary OSU star Nick Bosa.

OSU loses its fifth-best recruit and second highest ranked edge rusher here if Mizzou masterfully pulls the change of heart. Missouri skyrockets in the recruiting rankings if it happens too. Plus the Tigers land their biggest recruiting find in the era of recruiting rankings.

Tensions surround Day and the Buckeyes already ahead of the Michigan showdown. Fans around Columbus and the state have grown restless toward Day. His Buckeyes dropped from No. 1 overall to barely hanging on in the top 25. But the Nebraska loss officially eliminated OSU from both the Big Ten title picture and the College Football Playoff.

So Saturday comes off as fighting for pride, but also attempting to save Day. Fan attendance dropped after the loss to USC especially in the student section. Now the Buckeyes can’t afford to lose one of their top recruits.