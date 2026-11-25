Joe Rogan is now part of the conversation surrounding Anthony Kim’s comeback. Kim has spent much of his return to professional golf answering questions about his game. There’s a longer story fans have wanted to hear since he came back, and a new report suggests it could soon reach well beyond the people who have followed his career.

Kim was one of the most exciting young players in golf before he stepped away for more than a decade. His return with LIV Golf gave fans a chance to see him compete again. It also brought back questions about what happened during all those years away and what made him ready to return.

Kim has shared pieces of his story since then. The latest report points to two opportunities for fans to hear more, including one that could make a little history in golf.

Anthony Kim Reportedly Set to Join Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Flushing It Golf reported that Kim is in line for an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. The outlet described it as a first for the show.

“Sources indicate that Anthony Kim is set to be the first professional golfer ever to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience, the most popular podcast in the world,” Flushing It Golf reported.

The outlet also pointed to an upcoming documentary about Kim. That gives fans another reason to follow what he has planned away from the course.

“He has a huge army of fans following his story and looking forward to what comes next. The appearance on Joe Rogan and the upcoming documentary will both be must watch.”

Most tournament interviews start with the round a player just finished. Rogan’s format could give Kim time to get into the years between his PGA Tour career and his return. It could also give him the chance to talk about what it took to start competing again after so long away.

Kim’s Comeback Could Reach a Brand New Audience

Some of Rogan’s listeners may have never watched Kim play. Those who did remember a young golfer who won three times on the PGA Tour and helped the United States win the 2008 Ryder Cup. His career looked like it was just getting started. Then he spent more than a decade away from professional competition.

Kim has spoken about sobriety and the importance of his family since his return. Those parts of his story could resonate with people who have never watched a golf tournament. For longtime fans, hearing Kim explain how his priorities have changed could be every bit as interesting as hearing about his years away.

There’s also a question about what Kim wants from golf now. His return gave him the chance to compete again after years of people wondering if he ever would. A conversation with Rogan could give him time to explain what he wanted out of the comeback and how that has changed since he first teed it up again.