The Las Vegas Raiders could have a chance to give rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza a new target.

The Raiders dived head-first into the Mendoza era after shipping quarterback Kirk Cousins back to the Minnesota Vikings. While Mendoza has shown promise through his first two games, the Raiders could have a chance to give even more help after the release of a proven NFL receiver who is looking for a fresh start.

Raiders Named Landing Spot for Brandon Aiyuk

The San Francisco 49ers just parted ways with Brandon Aiyuk, ending a long and drawn-out breakup that included a long injury absence and deteriorating relationship between the two sides. Aiyuk cleared waivers and hit free agency, where he could be a target for the Raiders.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Raiders among a handful of teams that could be interested in Aiyuk, noting that he could give some short-term help for the rookie Mendoza.