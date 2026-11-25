The Las Vegas Raiders could have a chance to give rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza a new target.
The Raiders dived head-first into the Mendoza era after shipping quarterback Kirk Cousins back to the Minnesota Vikings. While Mendoza has shown promise through his first two games, the Raiders could have a chance to give even more help after the release of a proven NFL receiver who is looking for a fresh start.
Raiders Named Landing Spot for Brandon Aiyuk
The San Francisco 49ers just parted ways with Brandon Aiyuk, ending a long and drawn-out breakup that included a long injury absence and deteriorating relationship between the two sides. Aiyuk cleared waivers and hit free agency, where he could be a target for the Raiders.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Raiders among a handful of teams that could be interested in Aiyuk, noting that he could give some short-term help for the rookie Mendoza.
“The Las Vegas Raiders probably won’t be pushing for the postseason over the final month of the season. They’ve lost seven of their last eight, and they’re rapidly falling behind in the AFC’s wild-card race,” Knox noted.
“However, the rest of the season is all about developing quarterback and first overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Adding Aiyuk could help with that process and could potentially help Mendoza well beyond the current season.”
Knox added that the Raiders have some weapons already, including tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty, but could always use more help for the No. 1 overall pick. They could find it in Aiyuk, who once signed a $120 million contract with the 49ers, but could now come to them cheap.
“Still, the Raiders could use help on the perimeter, and Aiyuk would be a terrific fit for their offense. Head coach Klint Kubiak was San Francisco’s passing game coordinator during Aiyuk’s career campaign in 2023,” Knox wrote.
Raiders Might Face Tough Competition
Knox suggested that several teams could be interested in Aiyuk, including a reunion with the Washington Commanders. Aiyuk’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, suggested that Aiyuk could lean on his existing relationships — which could help Kubiak and the Raiders.
“That’s just my guess,” Rosenhaus said. “There’s a lot of that in the NFL; you see people connect the dots where they have history where there’s relationships. I don’t know where yet, but that’s just my assumption that something like that could happen — a former coach maybe a former player that he played with, somebody that knows him.”
Raiders Urged to Add $120 Million WR as New Target for Fernando Mendoza