Fifteen years after the Seattle Seahawks selected Richard Sherman with the 154th overall pick in the NFL Draft, the legendary cornerback is in contention to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

The former Seattle Seahawks superstar is among 52 former NFL players advancing in the voting process for the Class of 2027, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday, November 24.

Sherman is in his first year of eligibility for enshrinement in Canton, Ohio, joining a talented group of newcomers that includes Adrian Peterson, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger.

He also has some familiar company.

Former Seahawks teammate Earl Thomas III is among the eight defensive backs who advanced in the voting process, while legendary Seattle running backs Shaun Alexander and Marshawn Lynch remain in contention.

More than a decade after Sherman and Thomas helped establish one of the most dominant defenses in modern NFL history, the two Legion of Boom stars have an opportunity to enter the Hall of Fame together.

Seahawks Legend Richard Sherman Has Strong First-Ballot Hall of Fame Case

Few NFL players did more to change the perception of their position during the 2010s than Sherman.

A converted wide receiver out of Stanford, Sherman entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick in 2011. By the end of his third professional season, he was a Super Bowl champion, a two-time first-team All-Pro and arguably the best cornerback in football.

Sherman recorded 20 interceptions across his first three NFL seasons, including a league-leading eight during Seattle’s championship season in 2013.

He was also responsible for perhaps the most consequential defensive play in Seahawks history.

With Seattle clinging to a six-point lead over the San Francisco 49ers in the closing seconds of the NFC Championship Game in January 2014, Sherman deflected a pass intended for Michael Crabtree in the end zone. Linebacker Malcolm Smith secured the interception, sending the Seahawks to Super Bowl XLVIII.

Seattle proceeded to dismantle the Denver Broncos, 43-8, securing its first championship.

Sherman earned first-team All-Pro honors in three consecutive seasons from 2012 to 2014. He finished his 11-year NFL career with 37 interceptions, five Pro Bowl selections and a spot on the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

According to the Seahawks’ official website, 32 of those interceptions came during his seven seasons in Seattle.

Even after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in 2017 and subsequently joining the 49ers, Sherman returned to All-Pro form in 2019, helping San Francisco reach Super Bowl LIV.

Richard Sherman Continues to Influence Next Generation of Seahawks

Although Sherman’s playing career ended following the 2021 season, his connection to Seattle has hardly diminished.

The former cornerback regularly discusses the Seahawks through his podcast and has also spent time mentoring the franchise’s younger defensive backs.

As Heavy’s James Dudko reported in May, Sherman attended Seattle’s rookie minicamp and worked with third-round draft pick Julian Neal, a cornerback whose size gives him some similarities to the former Seahawks star.

Second-round pick Bud Clark also revealed in August that Sherman had given him his phone number.

Sherman will learn more about his Hall of Fame chances in approximately two weeks, when the selection committee reduces its current pool of 52 players to 25.

The Class of 2027 will be announced at NFL Honors in Los Angeles in February, with the enshrinement ceremony taking place next August in Canton.

For a player who spent much of his career reminding the NFL that 153 players were selected before him in the 2011 draft, becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer would be a fitting conclusion.