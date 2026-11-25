Controversial NBA pundit Stephen A. Smith revealed that current players have supported his racial comment about the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith claimed that the Lakers have no chance at winning the NBA Championship due to their three top stars being white.

A new layer to the story emerged today when Smith shared that current NBA players have privately backed him up. Smith believes that the Lakers won’t win it all due to Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler all being white.

The following comment showed that Smith feels empowered by his comments:

“You know how many brothers reached out to me in the NBA and thanked me for saying it? Because they can’t say it. You’re gonna have to mix some chocolate up into that mix right now, because the brothers is waiting down the pike for them.”

The Lakers have a tough path to the title with teams like the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, and Minnesota Timberwolves all considered realistic contenders. Despite the early season success, the Lakers are often viewed as an overachieving team more than a top contender for the NBA Championship. Smith has been under fire for constantly bringing up race, but there are plenty of other reasons why they’ll likely fall short.

Stephen A Smith Controversial Lakers Comments

Various talk show appearances witnessed Smith going out of his way to bring up the Lakers being “too white” when discussing their early success. Smith cited historic teams like the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls when stating no team has won it all past the 1960s with the top three players all being white.

Recent rumors leaked that Smith was going to be suspended from ESPN due to the negative backlash. Fans of all races felt the comment was a bit out of line for a sports show, but Smith confirmed those rumors were inaccurate. No punishment was issued, and he remains on ESPN First Take.

Lakers Not Responding To Stephen A Smith

The Lakers have not said anything about Smith’s comments, despite NBA athletes often speaking out against media pundits who disrespect them. Smith had a relationship with head coach JJ Redick back when the latter appeared on ESPN First Take.

Despite Redick often having volatile debates with Smith, the two remained friends. Stephen A often praises JJ more than the Lakers players when he is forced to give them credit for their success. However, Smith has had multiple issues with the Lakers in recent years.

Stephen A made headlines when LeBron James confronted him at a live Lakers game about comments he made on air. LeBron reportedly felt disrespected when Smith criticized his parenting decisions upon Bronny James entering the NBA via the Lakers drafting him.

Expect Smith to continue making his claims that the Lakers are “too white” at the top of the roster to take home the top prize. The only way for the Lakers to prove him wrong is to win the NBA Championship with this core. Smith could also be criticized for diminishing the roles of black players on the Lakers, like Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton this season.