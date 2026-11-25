The Golden State Warriors will host the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center on Wednesday night.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Yaxel Lendeborg was added to the injury report.

Underdog NBA wrote: “Yaxel Lendeborg (illness) listed questionable for Wednesday.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news on social media:

Anthony Slater: “Yaxel Lendeborg is questionable for the Warriors tomorrow night vs Kings with an illness. Brandon Williams upgraded to questionable and expected to return after missing the last six games with a hamstring strain.”

@jinthirty: “Hope Yaxel feels better by tomorrow 🙏”

@fvckpelon: “Facts I hope he’ll be able to play tomorrow it would suck for him to be out we need him tomorrow 🙏🏼”

Lendeborg is in the middle of his rookie NBA season.

He was the 11th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Right now, the 24-year-old is averaging 19.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 36.7% from three-point range in 17 games.

Looking At The Warriors Right Now

The Warriors are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 9-8 record in their first 17 games of the season.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 7-1 in eight games at home).

Looking At The Kings Right Now

As for the Kings, they are at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 2-15 record in 17 games.

They have lost nine out of their last ten games.