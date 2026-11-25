Shrewd NBA agent Rich Paul apparently tried to force a Dejounte Murray trade to the Golden State Warriors. Reports have indicated for weeks that Murray badly wants a trade away from the New Orleans Pelicans and likely won’t play again until it happens. Paul has been trying to figure out a destination where Murray can contribute and be happy.

NBA insider Brett Siegel reported that the Warriors showed no interest and completely shut down the idea:

“I had one source tell me that Rich Paul reached out to the Warriors, among several others, to see if there was a way to make a move. But from what I’ve been told, Golden State isn’t interested in doing so, especially because they’d have to give up a guy like Moses Moody to make the salaries work, and that’s not something they want to do.”

Golden State losing Stephen Curry to injury for at least a month likely inspired Paul to reach out. The vision would have seen Murray start in place of Curry and start with him at shooting guard when Curry returns. Moody was too high of an asking price for the Warriors to show any interest. Golden State is reportedly hoping that the returns of Moody and Jimmy Butler will be akin to adding talent at the trade deadline.

Dejounte Murray Made Little Sense For Warriors

Outside of the depth during Curry injuries, Golden State has no strong reasons to trade for Murray. The fit is not logical since they already have the younger Brandin Podziemski on the roster as a shooting guard after recently extending him to a longer contract.

Murray could help as a sixth man off the bench, but he was already upset in New Orleans about being placed behind Jeremiah Fears in the pecking order. Golden State would also be better off prioritizing their trade assets for a more necessary position.

The illness to Kristaps Porzingis sees the Warriors without an ideal center on the roster. Trading for a center or power forward would help round out the roster more than adding another guard to the rotation. Murray and Paul must get creative finding teams on the trade block to take the shot on him.

Which Teams Would Want Dejounte Murray?

The report states that Paul has tried to pair Murray with multiple teams, and the Warriors are just one of many. Early rumors saw Paul trying to get Murray to the Miami Heat after their early season struggles created some noteworthy concern.

However, the Heat have improved and look great thanks in part to young point guard Davion Mitchell stepping up. Miami is unlikely to trade for Murray and risk hurting the chemistry they are forming unless it’s for a true star.

The Phoenix Suns make the most sense as a team desperate to add a point guard to help Devin Booker run the offense. Murray and Paul are running out of options, so they must try their best to get him in Phoenix. Unfortunately for New Orleans, no one is willing to trade important pieces for the disgruntled guard.