The Miami Heat are set to visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday as part of the 2026 NBA Cup group stages, and they could be without their best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to the Heat’s official injury report, Antetokounmpo is questionable due to right groin tendinitis. He missed Miami’s previous game last Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Despite the two-time MVP’s absence, the Heat prevailed over the short-handed Thunder 123-113. Bam Adebayo had 24 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and two blocks, while six more players scored in double figures.

Who Starts if Giannis Sits?

If Giannis is downgraded to out before the scheduled 5:00 p.m. EST tip-off, Bobby Portis is expected to step into his place in the starting lineup.

Portis started on Sunday’s game at power forward, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds in 21 minutes.

Bam Adebayo will be carrying the offensive load as a scorer and playmaker, just like he did against the Thunder.

In 15 games this season, Giannis is averaging 28.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists on 60.2 percent shooting.

Heat vs. Sixers NBA Cup Preview

Wednesday’s NBA Cup game between the Heat and Sixers will be their first matchup of the season. The Heat won last season’s regular-season series, 2-1, but both teams underwent changes this past summer.

It’s going to be a very different dynamic, with the Sixers adding Jaylen Brown and LeBron James to their roster, among others.

On the other hand, the Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. They also signed several free agents, including Klay Thompson, who has found his shooting touch.

The Heat and Sixers are in East Group B of the 2026 NBA Cup. The Heat are atop the standings at 2-0, and a win on Wednesday would put them closer to the knockout rounds.

Meanwhile, the Sixers are 1-1, and a win for them would make things interesting in the group standings. It will create a three-way tie with the Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, heading into the final day of the group stage.

As for their final group stage opponents, the Heat face the defending NBA Cup holders, the New York Knicks. The Sixers have an easier matchup against the Tyrese Haliburton-less Indiana Pacers.

In terms of momentum, the Heat have won seven in a row heading into Wednesday’s matchup.