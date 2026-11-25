The Minnesota Wild would be “interested in a nanosecond” if Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby were made available in a trade.

The Wild just missed out on their top free-agent center target, Dylan Larkin, so the team may turn their attention elsewhere ahead of the NHL trade deadline as they look to acquire a No. 1 or No. 2 center

That could potentially be Crosby, who may be traded by the Penguins if he asks Pittsburgh GM Kyle Dubas for a trade in the final season of his contract with the Penguins, which is unlikely to make the playoffs.

If that’s the case, then look for Minnesota to be interested in acquiring the superstar’s services.

Wild Could Make Pitch for Sidney Crosby

In a mailbag for The Athletic, Wild beat reporter Michael Russo said that if Crosby were made available by the Penguins, then Minnesota would be interested, and Crosby’s relationship with Wild GM Bill Guerin — who he won the Stanley Cup with in Pittsburgh in 2009 — could be a benefit to the Wild.

“And Crosby? His future will depend solely on what he wants to do. Obviously, he has the relationship with Guerin and the Wild would be interested in a nanosecond,” Russo wrote.

Crosby being traded will be entirely up to him, as he has a full no-movement clause. But if he tells Dubas that he wants a chance to win a fourth Stanley Cup, then the Wild would be a great fit for him.

Wild Would Also Be Interested in Evgeni Malkin

In addition to Crosby, the Wild would also be interested in Evgeni Malkin, the other aging superstar from Pittsburgh who can send the Penguins a list in January of three teams that he would accept a trade to.

Based on his relationship with Guerin and Wild star Kirill Kaprizov, Russo theorized Malkin may be interested in joining the Wild.

“As for Malkin, if he ever leaves Pittsburgh, he’d likely include Minnesota on his list of teams he’d accept a trade to because of his relationships with former teammate Bill Guerin and offseason workout partner Kirill Kaprizov,” Russo wrote.