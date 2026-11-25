According to ESPN reporter Enrique Rojas, the Atlanta Braves have signed nine-year veteran pitcher José Leclerc to an MiLB contract.

Rojas wrote (via X.com):

“Dominican reliever José Leclerc signed a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training with the Atlanta Braves.”

Leclerc, 32, hasn’t pitched in MLB since 2025, but after a bad shoulder injury, he did return to affiliated baseball during the 2026 season, but he remained in the minors.

RotoWire.com wrote (about the quiet signing):

“Leclerc returned from right shoulder surgery in 2026 to post a 7.77 ERA and 26:12 K:BB over 24.1 frames in the minors in the Padres organization before being released. In the veteran reliever’s last full major-league season in 2024 with the Rangers, he held a 4.32 ERA and 89:32 K:BB over 66.2 innings. Leclerc will likely begin next season at Triple-A Gwinnett.”

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Braves Reportedly Sign Jose Leclerc to Minors Pact

As RotoWire notes, Leclerc, who does have a pretty solid big-league track record, will likely begin the 2027 season in the minors, and if the Braves’ pitching endures a severe amount of injuries, plus Leclerc throwing the ball well, perhaps he could get called up to the Majors.

The reported deal also comes on the same day that it’s been reported Atlanta is signing pitcher Charlie Barnes… also to a minor league deal.

As for Leclerc’s MLB career, he’s logged a total of 369.1 IP over nine seasons.

He pitched with the Texas Rangers for eight of those seasons, and then notched just nine innings with the Athletics in 2026.

Across those 369+ innings, Leclerc carries an ERA of 3.34 with 481 strikeouts and a lifetime ERA+ of 135. It’s actually a pretty quality signing by the Braves, and perhaps one that could pay dividends in 2027.

In 2025, Jose Leclerc gave up six earned runs over 9 IP, while striking out 8.

Perhaps his best season as a pro came in 2024, when he posted an ERA of 4.32 with 89 strikeouts over 66.2 innings.

Leclerc has likely lost some velocity after his shoulder injury, which could certainly hold him back, but it’s important to note that he was one of the Rangers’ best relievers during their 2023 World Series title run.

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