The Atlanta Braves are coming off a strong regular season.

However, they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Their last game was on October 7.

Atlanta Braves Lose Former All-Star To New Team

Over the offseason, Braves pitcher Joe Jimenez became a free agent.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Joe Jiménez elected free agency.”

It’s now been reported that Jimenez is signing a deal with the Texas Rangers.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wrote: “Free-agent right-handed reliever Joe Jiménez in agreement with Rangers on minor-league deal, sources tell me and @Jesus_Cano88. Jiménez, 31, last pitched in the majors in 2024. He has undergone three knee surgeries since.”

Social Media Reacts To Signing

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@RipGriffin3: “Minor league deal, so the AL West is still sitting at zero big-league signings, lol. Low-risk flier for Texas, though. If the knee holds up, that’s a real bullpen arm.”

@Burlp674975: “It’s what we do, take flyers. 🥱”

@CrosbyBaseball: “Would have loved to bring Joe back on a minor-league deal. Wonder what the impetus was for his decision”

@MasonHovind_TXR: “The past two seasons Jiménez has been recovering from a knee injury/surgery. From 2022-2024 he’s logged 181.2 innings, averaging a 31.2 K%, 6.6 BB%, 31.8 whiff%, and a 31.3 chase% If the knee is healthy he’s got a pretty good shot to take a spot in the bullpen.”

Looking At Jimenez

Jimenez had spent the first six years of his career with the Detroit Tigers.

He made the MLB All-Star Game in 2018.

The 31-year-old had pitched two seasons for the Braves (2023-24).