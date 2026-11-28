The Atlanta Braves are a team to watch very closely as this offseason rolls on.

After losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, it would not be particularly surprising if Atlanta looks to make multiple additions to their roster this winter.

Now, with the offseason heating up, a former Braves pitcher has been cut by his current team.

Former Atlanta Braves 27-Year-Old Pitcher Cut By New Team

A former Braves pitcher has been cut by his new team.

This is because former Atlanta pitcher Hayden Harris has been designated for assignment by the Colorado Rockies.

“The Rockies announced today that they have agreed to a two-year contract with LHP David Peterson. To make room on the 40-man roster, LHP Hayden Harris has been designated for assignment,” the Rockies announced on X.

Harris being designated for assignment by Colorado comes shortly after he joined the team. This is because the Rockies claimed the former Braves pitcher just back in September.

Now, with Harris being designated for assignment, teams around the majors can claim him off waivers if they wish to.

Looking at Harris’ Time With the Braves

Harris appeared in his first three career MLB games during the 2025 season with the Braves. During them, he allowed one earned run and three hits in 2.2 innings pitched.

Overall, Harris had a decent start to his MLB career but has not pitched in the majors since.

Harris signed a minor league contract with the Braves back in 2022 and spent multiple years in their minor league system. This included during the 2026 season, where he posted a 7-4 record and 64 strikeouts in 43 games split between Double-A Columbus and Triple-A Gwinnett.