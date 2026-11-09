Insider Drops Truth Bomb on Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. Trade Rumors

The Atlanta Braves authored an impressive bounce-back campaign in 2026 after they missed the playoffs entirely the year before, but they still failed to make a deep playoff run when all was said and done. Since winning the World Series in 2021, the Braves have failed to advance past the NLDS, so it’s clear that things need to change this offseason.

Rumors have been swirling around Atlanta over the past couple of weeks, and in a surprise twist, superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has seen his name pop up in trade rumors. There are reasons why an Acuna trade would make sense for the Braves, but according to one insider, it doesn’t sound like there is much weight to these rumors.

Insider Shuts Down Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. Trade Rumors

Ever since finding his way to the majors back in 2018, Acuna has consistently been one of the most well-rounded players in the league. A true five-tool player, Acuna is a five-time All-Star who also won the National League MVP Award in 2023 when he hit .337 with 41 home runs, 106 RBIs, and 73 stolen bases.

The only thing that can really slow down Acuna is injuries, as he’s missed considerable time in five of his first nine seasons with a variety of different ailments. In 2026, Acuna only played in 107 games, and while his numbers were solid (.255 BA, 20 HR, 55 RBI, 21 SB, .796 OPS), he struggled to make the same sort of impact the Braves had become accustomed to receiving from him.

While Acuna is under team control for at least one more season (Atlanta holds a club option for the 2028 campaign), the team could conceivably look to move him after one of the more frustrating seasons of his career. Teams are expected to check in on Acuna, but the overarching expectation is that he will stay put this offseason.

A Ronald Acuña Jr. trade this offseason is seen as highly unlikely, as I said on MLB Network a few moments ago,” Jon Morosi reported in a post on X. “Acuña is entering the final guaranteed year of his contract with the Braves, who hold a club option for 2028.”

Should the Braves Trade Ronald Acuna Jr.?

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 06: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves runs out of the dugout prior to game three of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The main story surrounding MLB right now is the labor negotiations between the league and the MLBPA over a new collective bargaining agreement. At some point, baseball will be played again, and while we don’t know when that will happen, the general assumption is that the financial landscape of the league will look different. With that in mind, the Braves are right to be wary of potentially handing Acuna another big-money contract extension.

And yet, Acuna is the sort of guy any team should realistically be looking to invest in. Yes, he has some injury concerns, but he will still be entering just his age-29 season in 2027, so he should still have several good years of baseball ahead of him if he can stay healthy. This isn’t a decision Atlanta has to make right away, but with no real rush to decide on Acuna’s future, it’d come as a major shock if he ended up getting traded.