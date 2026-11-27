The Atlanta Braves improved their infield and outfield depth with one move.

According to MiLB.com’s transactions log, the Braves signed 30-year-old utilityman Michael Helman to a minor-league deal.

Atlanta Braves Sign 30-Year-Old Utilityman Michael Helman

“Atlanta Braves signed free agent CF Michael Helman to a minor league contract,” MiLB.com wrote.

Helman has three years of big-league experience. The utilityman landed on the injured list in mid-June and wasn’t activated until near the end of the season.

Looking at New Atlanta Braves Utilityman Michael Helman

Helman has logged MLB innings at shortstop, third base and all three outfield positions. He has mainly played center field in his big-league career.

The Minnesota Twins selected Helman in the 11th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M University.

He made his MLB debut with Minnesota in 2024, his age-28 season.

The utilityman went 3-for-10 with two doubles across nine games in his first big-league season.

The Twins traded Helman to the St. Louis Cardinals in Feb. 2025.

The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed him off waivers from the Cardinals in May 2025, then designated him for assignment two days later.

The Texas Rangers claimed Helman off waivers from the Pirates after he had been designated for assignment.

He appeared in 38 games for Texas in 2025, slashing a solid .232/.290/.455 with five home runs, five doubles, a triple, 20 RBI and four stolen bases.

Last season, Helman posted a poor .535 OPS in 16 games with the Rangers.

The utilityman has a career minor-league slash line of .253/.325/.429 with 82 home runs, 305 RBI and 111 stolen bases over eight seasons.