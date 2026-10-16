Atlanta Braves Player Announces Off-Field News Directly After Season

Last week, the Atlanta Braves lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS (by a score of 4-1).

Despite the tough loss, they had a solid bounce back season after missing the MLB playoffs in 2025.

Atlanta Braves Player Announces Off-Field News

After their season came to an end, Brewer Hicklen sent out a post to Instagram (on October 16).

He announced his annual baseball camp which will take place on November 8.

He wrote: “Tag a Brave fan or someone you know that would enjoy a day with the Pro’s! ⌛️The time is now! We are already 1/3 full in 12 hours. Sign Up 👉🏻 BrewerHicklen.com”

There are likely a lot of Braves fans in Alabama, which makes the camp even more special in 2026.

Looking At Hicklen’s Atlanta Stint

Hicklen is coming off his first year playing for the Braves.

He batted .256 with 10 hits, three RBIs and nine runs in 20 games.

Hicklen wrote (via Instagram) on December 27, 2025: “Dream come true! My childhood team was always to play for the Braves! My entire life, I wanted to be like Chipper and always would wear #10. Going into year 10, it is such a blessing to be able to play this game that has given me so much. I never imagined being able to do this for as long as I have… BUT God continues to open doors and bless me beyond what I deserve, in both the peaks and the valleys.”

Looking At Hicklen’s Other Stops

Hicklen has now spent four seasons at the MLB level.