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Atlanta Braves Player Announces Off-Field News Directly After Season

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Mauricio Dubón #14, Brewer Hicklen #53 and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. #49 of the Atlanta Braves return to the dugout after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 12-2 at Truist Park on September 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Last week, the Atlanta Braves lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS (by a score of 4-1).

Despite the tough loss, they had a solid bounce back season after missing the MLB playoffs in 2025.

Atlanta Braves Player Announces Off-Field News

GettyBrewer Hicklen #53 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 27, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

After their season came to an end, Brewer Hicklen sent out a post to Instagram (on October 16).

He announced his annual baseball camp which will take place on November 8.

He wrote: “Tag a Brave fan or someone you know that would enjoy a day with the Pro’s! ⌛️The time is now! We are already 1/3 full in 12 hours. Sign Up 👉🏻 BrewerHicklen.com”

There are likely a lot of Braves fans in Alabama, which makes the camp even more special in 2026.

Looking At Hicklen’s Atlanta Stint

GettyBrewer Hicklen #50 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during Spring Training photo day at CoolToday Park on February 20, 2026 in North Port, Florida.

Hicklen is coming off his first year playing for the Braves.

He batted .256 with 10 hits, three RBIs and nine runs in 20 games.

Hicklen wrote (via Instagram) on December 27, 2025: “Dream come true! My childhood team was always to play for the Braves! My entire life, I wanted to be like Chipper and always would wear #10. Going into year 10, it is such a blessing to be able to play this game that has given me so much. I never imagined being able to do this for as long as I have… BUT God continues to open doors and bless me beyond what I deserve, in both the peaks and the valleys.”

Looking At Hicklen’s Other Stops

GettyBrewer Hicklen #28 of the Milwaukee Brewers smiles after stealing second base in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field on September 06, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Hicklen has now spent four seasons at the MLB level.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Player Announces Off-Field News Directly After Season

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