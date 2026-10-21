Baltimore Orioles Quietly Announce Signing of 27-Year-Old Before World Series

The MLB postseason is nearing its end.

The Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS in six games to advance to the World Series.

The Rays will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the Fall Classic.

As we wait for the World Series, set to begin on Friday night, the Baltimore Orioles signed a 27-year-old to a minor-league deal.

Left-Handed Pitcher Jayvien Sandridge Signs With Baltimore Orioles Amid MLB Playoffs

Southpaw Jayvien Sandridge agreed to a minor-league deal with the Baltimore Orioles.

MASN’s Roch Kubatko wrote on X: “#orioles announce their minor league deals with RHP Connor Cooke and LHP Jayvien Sandridge.”

Looking at Former Baltimore Orioles Left-Handed Pitcher Jayvien Sandridge

The Orioles selected Sandridge in the 32nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Mercersburg Academy in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania.

The Orioles released the left-hander in May 2020.

The Cincinnati Reds signed Sandridge to a minor-league deal in June 2021.

He became a free agent again after the 2023 season and signed a minor-league contract with the San Diego Padres.

After two years in the Padres system, Sandridge elected free agency and signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees before the 2025 season.

Sandridge made his MLB debut with New York in 2025, allowing two earned runs in 2/3 of an inning.

The Yankees designated Sandridge for assignment in January. New York then traded him to the Los Angeles Angels for cash.

In March, the Angels designated Sandridge for assignment and then traded him to the Orioles for cash.

Sandridge spent this past season in the Orioles system.

Throughout his minor-league career, Sandridge has posted a 4.12 ERA with 363 strikeouts over 246 2/3 innings.