Former Boston Red Sox $95M Free Agent Bust Retires

The Boston Red Sox had a solid regular season, finishing with an 87-75 record.

Yet, the postseason was a different story for Boston, as they were swept by the New York Yankees.

With how this postseason went for Boston, they should have a very busy offseason. They already got things started when they signed NLCS MVP Jake Bauers to a four-year deal.

Yet, with the offseason getting started, a former Red Sox infielder has announced his retirement.

Former Boston Red Sox Free Agent Bust Announces Retirement

A former Red Sox infielder has called it a career.

This is because Pablo Sandoval has officially announced his retirement after two decades of playing professional baseball.

Sandoval played two games for Navegantes del Magallanes of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League over the weekend before officially calling it a career.

Pablo Sandoval played two games with Navegantes del Magallanes of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League this weekend in Miami He received a lengthy ovation as he walked off the field in the top of the seventh inning Saturday night, with both teams leaving the dugout to shower him with applause👏 — MLB (@MLB) November 16, 2026

Sandoval’s last MLB season was in 2021 with the Atlanta Braves. In 69 games with the Braves that campaign, he posted four home runs, 11 RBI, and a .178 batting average.

Looking Back at Sandoval’s Time With the Red Sox

The Red Sox signed Sandoval to a five-year, $95 million contract back in November 2014.

The expectation was that Sandoval would be a major part of the Red Sox’s roster after he won three World Series championships with the San Francisco Giants.

However, Sandoval struggled significantly during his time with Boston and was released by the AL East team in 2017. Thus, he is viewed as one of Boston’s worst signings ever.

In 161 games over three seasons with Boston from 2015 to 2017, Sandoval recorded 14 home runs, 59 RBI, and a .237 batting average.