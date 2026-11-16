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Former Boston Red Sox $95M Free Agent Bust Retires

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BOSTON, MA - APRIL 12: Pablo Sandoval #48 of the Boston Red Sox throws to first base in the fourth inning of a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on April 12, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox had a solid regular season, finishing with an 87-75 record.

Yet, the postseason was a different story for Boston, as they were swept by the New York Yankees.

With how this postseason went for Boston, they should have a very busy offseason. They already got things started when they signed NLCS MVP Jake Bauers to a four-year deal.

Yet, with the offseason getting started, a former Red Sox infielder has announced his retirement.

Former Boston Red Sox Free Agent Bust Announces Retirement

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – APRIL 19: Pablo Sandoval #48 of the Boston Red Sox hits a single in the fifth inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 19, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

A former Red Sox infielder has called it a career.

This is because Pablo Sandoval has officially announced his retirement after two decades of playing professional baseball.

Sandoval played two games for Navegantes del Magallanes of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League over the weekend before officially calling it a career.

Sandoval’s last MLB season was in 2021 with the Atlanta Braves. In 69 games with the Braves that campaign, he posted four home runs, 11 RBI, and a .178 batting average.

Looking Back at Sandoval’s Time With the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – APRIL 7: Pablo Sandoval #48 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates hitting a three run home run in the eight inning of the opening day game against the Detroit Tigers on April 7, 2017 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Red Sox signed Sandoval to a five-year, $95 million contract back in November 2014.

The expectation was that Sandoval would be a major part of the Red Sox’s roster after he won three World Series championships with the San Francisco Giants.

However, Sandoval struggled significantly during his time with Boston and was released by the AL East team in 2017. Thus, he is viewed as one of Boston’s worst signings ever.

In 161 games over three seasons with Boston from 2015 to 2017, Sandoval recorded 14 home runs, 59 RBI, and a .237 batting average.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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