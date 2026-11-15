The Boston Red Sox had a volatile season that still saw them reach the 2026 MLB playoffs.

That said, they were swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.

One of their bright spots was the play of Payton Tolle.

He went 9-6 with a 3.03 ERA in 26 starts.

Wife Of Boston Red Sox Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

This week, Tolle’s wife (Devin) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “honeymooning!”

Comments On Her Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of her post:

@ppammcdram: “The two of you always make me smile.”

@therealmvpair: “Have a great time you two!”

@darceygillespie: “Look at your pretty sun-kissed face! Love you both. Have the best time!”

@_meganbennett: “What a vibe 😍😍”

@ripley.bowie: “Y’all look so happy! So glad you were able to take this special time together!”

@ms_beautiifull: “😍😍”

Looking At Tolle

Tolle was picked in the 2nd round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

He has spent both of his seasons at the MLB level with the Red Sox.

At just 24, Tolle is among the most intriguing young pitchers in all of baseball right now.

Looking At The Red Sox

The Red Sox last won a World Series title during the 2018 season.

They finished this year as the third-place team in the American League East with an 87-75 record.