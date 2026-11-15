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Wife Of Boston Red Sox Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 16: Payton Tolle #70 of the Boston Red Sox walks off the field after pitching in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox had a volatile season that still saw them reach the 2026 MLB playoffs.

That said, they were swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.

One of their bright spots was the play of Payton Tolle.

He went 9-6 with a 3.03 ERA in 26 starts.

Wife Of Boston Red Sox Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyPayton Tolle #70 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after getting out of the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

This week, Tolle’s wife (Devin) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “honeymooning!”

Comments On Her Post

GettyPayton Tolle #70 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after pitching in the sixth inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on May 22, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of her post:

@ppammcdram: “The two of you always make me smile.”

@therealmvpair: “Have a great time you two!”

GettyPayton Tolle #70 of the Boston Red Sox walks off of the field before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on September 08, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. 

@darceygillespie: “Look at your pretty sun-kissed face! Love you both. Have the best time!”

@_meganbennett: “What a vibe 😍😍”

GettyPayton Tolle #70 of the Boston Red Sox looks on between innings during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on June 16, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. 

@ripley.bowie: “Y’all look so happy! So glad you were able to take this special time together!”

@ms_beautiifull: “😍😍”

Looking At Tolle

GettyPitcher Payton Tolle #70 of the Boston Red Sox is congratulated in the dugout after the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on September 13, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. 

Tolle was picked in the 2nd round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

He has spent both of his seasons at the MLB level with the Red Sox.

At just 24, Tolle is among the most intriguing young pitchers in all of baseball right now.

Looking At The Red Sox

GettyCraig Breslow the chief baseball officer of the Boston Red Sox in the dugout before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on September 7, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. 

The Red Sox last won a World Series title during the 2018 season.

They finished this year as the third-place team in the American League East with an 87-75 record.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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