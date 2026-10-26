Red Sox Still Paying Former MLB Star $2.5 Million Years After Retirement

The Boston Red Sox finished the season 87-75 and clinched a playoff berth, but the New York Yankees quickly sent them home with a sweep in the American League Wild Card Series.

Now, the Red Sox are several weeks into an important offseason as they plan their 2027 roster after naming Chad Tracy manager late in the season.

According to Spotrac, Boston projects a $297.26 million payroll for 2027. Interestingly, a small portion of that total will go to Dustin Pedroia, who retired in 2021 and last played in a game during the 2019 season.

Red Sox Still Paying Pedroia

In 2013, Pedroia, one of the faces of the organization and a fan favorite, signed an eight-year, $110 million extension with the Red Sox.

The deal deferred $18 million in payments until after his playing career ended.

For the 2027 season, Boston will pay Pedroia $2.5 million in deferred money, years after he last suited up in a Red Sox uniform.

His contract carries a $0 luxury tax hit for the season, but he accounts for most of the team’s $2.75 million in deferred payments.

Pedroia will receive his final $2.5 million payout in 2028, after which the Red Sox will no longer owe him money under the deal.

The Red Sox will give Dustin Pedroia $18 million in deferred payments, $2 million every year in 2021-2024 and $2.5 million every year in 2025-2028. — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) July 1, 2020

Looking at Pedroia’s Career With Boston

If any player deserved to collect deferred payments years after retiring, it would be Pedroia, who played a central role in the Red Sox’s success for years.

He spent his entire 14-year career in Boston. A premier second baseman, he won four Gold Gloves, earned four All-Star selections and captured the MVP Award in 2008.

Pedroia also won two World Series titles. Across 1,512 career games, he hit .299 and recorded 1,805 hits, 922 runs, 140 home runs, 725 RBIs and an .805 OPS