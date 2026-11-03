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Boston Red Sox Sign 24-Year-Old Pitcher After World Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Interim manager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox looks on before a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly agreed to a minor-league deal with 24-year-old pitcher Yordanny Monegro.

Monegro has spent his entire professional career (2021-26) with the Red Sox.

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 20: Chief Baseball Officer for the Boston Red Sox Craig Breslow walks on the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

Bloggingtheredsox.com’s Brendan Campbell wrote on X:

Can confirm that the Red Sox have re-signed RHP Yordanny Monegro to a minor league contract for 2027.

Monegro, 24, returned from Tommy John surgery in late August and made three starts between Greenville/Portland. He’s currently pitching for Licey in the Dominican Winter League.

Boston Red Sox Sign Yordanny Monegro

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GettyBOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 7: Craig Breslow the chief baseball officer of the Boston Red Sox in the dugout before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on September 7, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Red Sox originally signed Monegro to a minor-league deal on Feb. 20, 2020.

The right-hander made just nine appearances in 2025 and three in 2026 due to undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: A detailed view of a Boston Red Sox hat and glove in the dugout against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Monegro hasn’t pitched above Double-A.

Over his minor-league career, the 24-year-old has a 3.24 ERA with 309 strikeouts and 108 walks in 247 1/3 innings.

Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 08: A view of the baseball hat and glove of Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on September 08, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In 2026, Monegro recorded a 4.05 ERA with eight strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings.

Monegro used to be the Red Sox’s No. 17 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

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Monegro throws four pitches.

The right-hander can throw an elite upper-70s curveball “with true 12-6 break“, a low-to-mid-90s four-seamer, a mid-80s slider/cutter and an upper-80s curveball.

Looking at the Boston Red Sox’s 2026 Season

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: The Boston Red Sox look on from the dugout during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Red Sox finished the regular season as the No. 2 American League Wild Card team.

Boston ended the year in third place in the American League East with an 87-75 record, trailing the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 11 games.

The New York Yankees swept the Red Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium in late September. The Yankees then lost to the Rays in the ALDS.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox Sign 24-Year-Old Pitcher After World Series

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