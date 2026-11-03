Boston Red Sox Sign 24-Year-Old Pitcher After World Series

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly agreed to a minor-league deal with 24-year-old pitcher Yordanny Monegro.

Monegro has spent his entire professional career (2021-26) with the Red Sox.

Bloggingtheredsox.com’s Brendan Campbell wrote on X:

Can confirm that the Red Sox have re-signed RHP Yordanny Monegro to a minor league contract for 2027.

Monegro, 24, returned from Tommy John surgery in late August and made three starts between Greenville/Portland. He’s currently pitching for Licey in the Dominican Winter League.

Boston Red Sox Sign Yordanny Monegro

The Red Sox originally signed Monegro to a minor-league deal on Feb. 20, 2020.

The right-hander made just nine appearances in 2025 and three in 2026 due to undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Monegro hasn’t pitched above Double-A.

Over his minor-league career, the 24-year-old has a 3.24 ERA with 309 strikeouts and 108 walks in 247 1/3 innings.

In 2026, Monegro recorded a 4.05 ERA with eight strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings.

Monegro used to be the Red Sox’s No. 17 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Monegro throws four pitches.

The right-hander can throw an elite upper-70s curveball “with true 12-6 break“, a low-to-mid-90s four-seamer, a mid-80s slider/cutter and an upper-80s curveball.

Looking at the Boston Red Sox’s 2026 Season

The Red Sox finished the regular season as the No. 2 American League Wild Card team.

Boston ended the year in third place in the American League East with an 87-75 record, trailing the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 11 games.

The New York Yankees swept the Red Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium in late September. The Yankees then lost to the Rays in the ALDS.