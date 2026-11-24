The Boston Red Sox haven’t yet made a splash on the free agent pitching market.

Sonny Gray has already officially departed for the Minnesota Twins, and Patrick Sandoval is a free agent, too.

If the Red Sox are planning to sign a top-notch free agent starting pitcher, they’re running out of time. Most of the best arms are off the board.

That includes the 5-foot-8 Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira, who was previously linked to the Red Sox.

Red Sox Miss Kaima Taira

The Toronto Blue Jays were the team who signed Taira in free agency on Tuesday.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan had the details of the contract, which checked in at five years for $80 million:

Star Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a five-year, $80 million contract with an opt-out after the third season, sources tell ESPN. The deal includes a $5 million signing bonus. On the news: @JonHeyman. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 24, 2026

Taira’s news was always going to come soon. The Japanese stars who were posted this month only had until the end of November to sign. With the way their posting timelines worked, the start of the lockout in December would’ve stopped them from latching on in MLB from that point onward.

So it was a big day on that front Tuesday. The Chicago Cubs signed slugger Teruaki Sato in the morning, and the Blue Jays signed Taira in the afternoon.

The Red Sox weren’t likely to be after Sato, but Taira was a reasonable target, and now they’ll have to face him instead.

Unusual Kaima Taira Trait

It’s not often that pitchers stand only 5-foot-8.

Former Blue Jays and Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman measured at about that height, but it’s rare.

Taira is different than Stroman in that he’s stockier, but his stuff works regardless — he has a fastball that’s tough to hit and good secondary stuff.

The Red Sox will likely see him on the mound at Fenway Park before long. They’ll have to hope they can handle him and don’t regret not signing him.