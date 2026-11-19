The Chicago Cubs have claimed 28-year-old right-handed relief pitcher Chayce McDermott off waivers from the New York Mets, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Heyman wrote on X: “Righthander Chayce McDermott claimed by the Cubs from Mets”

Chicago Cubs Acquire RHP Chayce McDermott From New York Mets

The Cubs officially announced the transaction shortly after Heyman broke the news.

The Cubs wrote on X: “The Cubs today claimed RHP Chayce McDermott off waivers from the New York Mets.”

Looking at New Chicago Cubs RHP Chayce McDermott

McDermott has three years of big-league experience.

He made his MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024. The right-hander made just 10 big-league appearances over the past three seasons, as he spent most of the time in the minor leagues.

The Houston Astros selected McDermott with the N0. 132 overall pick of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Ball State.

The Astros traded the right-hander to the Orioles for cash on Aug. 1.

The Orioles cut ties with McDermott last April, designating him for assignment. The Orioles then traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers for right-hander Axel Perez.

McDermott made two appearances for the Dodgers, allowing two runs over 2 1/3 innings. In late July, the Dodgers designated him for assignment.

The Dodgers traded McDermott to the New York Mets for catcher Ben Rortvedt after designating the right-hander for assignment.

McDermott allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings across three appearances with the Mets.

In the minor leagues this year, McDermott recorded a 3.92 ERA with 66 strikeouts and 30 walks over 41 1/3 innings.

He has a 4.31 ERA over 445 career minor-league innings. He has been a starter for most of his minor-league career, with this year marking his first season as a full-time reliever.