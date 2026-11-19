The Chicago Cubs are looking to revamp their outfield during the offseason. Chicago previously had one of the better outfield trios in Major League Baseball. Pete Crow-Armstrong collected the National League MVP, while Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ had solid seasons. Nevertheless, both Suzuki and Happ are now free agents and unlikely to return to the team.

With free agency looking a bit thin, Chicago could look to make a trade to help replace the two outfielders. The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney is now reporting that the Chicago Cubs have registered interest in acquiring a former MVP candidate. “The club has evaluated Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran as a potential change-of-scenery addition ahead of Friday’s deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players, according to people familiar with the matter,” writes Mooney.

Duran burst onto the scene in 2024, his first full MLB campaign, by slashing .285/.342/.492. He also led the league in doubles, triples, and total at-bats. His successful season earned him American League MVP votes. The outfielder ultimately finished eighth in voting with 90 points. Despite being seen as a cornerstone player for Boston at the time, the slugger has since struggled at the plate.

Because of these issues, the Red Sox have been linked to trading Duran for over a year now. As Mooney points out, the Chicago Cubs still seem to rate the outfielder and believe a change would serve him well. He has mostly played left field and center field in Boston. With Crow-Armstrong firmly in place in center with the Cubs, Duran would likely be viewed as a Happ replacement in left field.

Chicago Cubs Could Soon Sign Jarren Duran as a Free Agent

Although the Red Sox are open to trading Duran, they could also very well cut him soon. The struggling outfielder was recently named as a non-tender candidate. All MLB teams have until Friday, November 20 to offer 2027 contracts to their arbitration-eligible players. If not, these players essentially become free agents. The former MVP candidate is projected to earn around $10 million next season, and Boston is unlikely to want to pay him this salary.

The Chicago Cubs could be willing to wait and see if the Red Sox cut Duran. Nevertheless, this would be a risky move as the outfielder could then sign with any MLB team. On the other hand, Chicago may be able to take advantage of Boston’s situation and offer a little less than expected. After all, the Red Sox would prefer to get something in return for the left fielder rather than watch him leave for free.

Chicago Starting Pitcher Named Top Trade Candidate

While the Chicago Cubs are interested in acquiring a player like Duran, they could also be open to offloading a key player or two. Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly has named Edward Cabrera as the team’s top trade candidate. The star pitcher struggled during his first season in Chicago this past season. Cabrera posted a career-worst 5.96 ERA and -1.4 WAR in 2026.

The Cubs, however, are desperate to add starting pitching after losing several rotation pieces to free agency. Losing Cabrera, although he underperformed, would only exacerbate their problem. Chicago would likely only trade the righty if they were able to land several starters in free agency.