Blue Jays Given Offseason Pitch for Cubs Free Agent Seiya Suzuki

The Chicago Cubs‘ 2026 MLB season ended in the Wild Card Series, where they lost to the San Diego Padres in two games. With the offseason underway, the Cubs’ front office faces major decisions on pending free agents.

One pending free agent hitting the open market this offseason is veteran outfielder Seiya Suzuki. Moreover, in a not-so-deep free agent class, Suzuki is one of the top free agents, which is why his time in Chicago could be coming to an end if the Cubs don’t want to overpay.

This season, Suzuki hit .270 with 147 hits, 26 homers, 86 RBIs, and 96 runs scored in 143 games, per StatMuse. Since coming to Chicago in 2022, he has hit .269 with 683 hits, 113 home runs, 382 RBIs, and 374 runs scored in 675 games, per StatMuse.

As a result, the 32-year-old is a consistent, reliable right-handed bat for any team looking to bolster its lineup. Zion Trammel of Toronto Blue Jays on SI believes the team north of the border needs to make Suzuki its priority this offseason as he fills a big weakness.

“Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki fits two needs: an outfield bat and someone who mashes lefties,” Trammel wrote in an Oct. 3 article. “Last season, Toronto struggled against left-handed pitching. The Blue Jays couldn’t handle lefties, but Suzuki can.

“In 2026, the 32-year-old slashed .309/.429/.537 with 42 hits, eight home runs, and 23 RBIs. He’s an instant fix to multiple issues that Toronto faced this year.”

Seiya Suzuki Would Give Blue Jays Offensive Boost

If the Blue Jays do outbid other teams and land Suzuki, they would have an offensive core that features him, Kazuma Okamoto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Alejandro Kirk, which could be a group that, if healthy, can get Toronto back to the postseason after missing the playoffs this season.

“Suzuki is an obvious pairing with Toronto,” Trammel added in his article. “He’s spent all five seasons with the Cubs, but he’ll likely seek a lucrative deal that the Blue Jays can hopefully offer.

“He’s hit 20+ home runs four consecutive years and can get on base consistently. Suzuki posted high strikeout numbers last season, but most power hitters struggle with swing-and-miss.”

Seiya Suzuki Predicted to Leave Cubs in Free Agency

If there’s any hope for Blue Jays fans that Suzuki will leave the Cubs, Zachary Rotman of FanSided believes the veteran’s time in Chicago is over and he will leave as a free agent.

“Seiya Suzuki signed a five-year deal with the Cubs ahead of the 2022 season, and it’s safe to say he lived up to it,” Rotman wrote in an Oct. 1 article. “He averaged 22 home runs, 73 RBI, and an .823 OPS over that span, proving to be a rock-solid middle-of-the-order hitter for Chicago. He’s a player the Cubs should have an interest in re-signing, but will that actually happen?

“Not only is Suzuki already 32 years old, but he’s one of the best position players in a remarkably weak free agency class. This will likely result in him receiving a contract that’s longer and more expensive than the Cubs will or should want to give him. They probably won’t keep both Suzuki and Ian Happ, and while Suzuki is the better player, Happ should come cheaper, which is music to Tom Ricketts’ ears.”