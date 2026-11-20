The Chicago Cubs continue their work of making upgrades to their roster in the wake of their disappointing loss in the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres.

And now, they’ve beaten out some of their competition to land the services of a former No. 2 overall Draft selection, bringing aboard catcher Joey Bart from the cross-town rival Chicago White Sox, who DFA’d him.

The move returns him to the National League; he was taken with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, and he also saw time with the Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Chicago Cubs Have Claimed Former No. 2 Overall Pick Joey Bart From The White Sox

According to MLB Insider Robert Murray, Bart is coming back to the National League after he played part of the 2026 season with the Chicago White Sox and joined the Cubs via waivers.

“Source: Joey Bart to the Chicago Cubs,” Bart wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Additionally, the news was confirmed by well-known MLB Insider Mark Feinsand, who reported the following:

“The Cubs have claimed Joey Bart off waivers from the White Sox, per source. Bart had been DFA’d by the Sox.”

Bart Joins The Cubs After Playing For Multiple Teams In 2026

Bart entered professional baseball as one of the top prospects in the 2018 MLB Draft, ultimately being taken second overall by the Giants. He signed for $7.025 million and quickly became one of the organization’s top prospects, earning All-Star recognition during his first two professional seasons.

Bart reached the majors in August 2020, he picked up his first career hit with a double against Julio Teherán in his debut. He finished the shortened season batting .233 in 33 games. After moving between the majors and Triple-A over the next two seasons, Bart appeared in a career-high 97 games in 2022, hitting .215 with 11 home runs and 25 RBIs.

But as his struggles continued in 2023, the Giants designated him for assignment the following spring. San Francisco traded Bart to the Pirates in April 2024, and his performance improved, batting .265 with 13 home runs and 45 RBIs in 80 games.

Bart remained with Pittsburgh through the 2026 season, but his playing time became more limited.

The Pirates traded him to the Braves in June, and Atlanta dealt him to the White Sox in August. Bart appeared in 20 games for the Braves before the second trade and suffered a fractured left hand shortly after joining Chicago.