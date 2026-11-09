Cubs Targeting $30 Million Pitcher as Tarik Skubal Alternative

The Chicago Cubs are expected to target a series of starting pitchers this offseason. Chicago is heading into the winter with six free agent starting pitchers. This list includes key contributors Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, Kevin Gausman, and Clay Holmes. As a result, Jed Hoyer, the team’s top exec, will be looking to add multiple players to insert into the rotation.

Top free agent Tarik Skubal is almost certain to be atop Hoyer’s wishlist. Nevertheless, the Cubs will not get into a bidding war for the superstar. The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma is reporting that Chicago is expected to resist targeting Skubal this winter. According to the writer’s sources, the Cubs are not looking to overspend in the free agent market.

Skubal has been heavily linked with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets in recent weeks. As the top-ranked available player, the star pitcher will soon receive a huge new contract. In fact, The Athletic’s Tim Britton projects Skubal to land a $400 million deal soon. While the Chicago Cubs will avoid the situation, they will have several other options, including Kaima Taira.

As Sharma points out, the Cubs “have done a lot of homework” on the Japanese star. Taira, Nippon Professional Baseball’s ERA leader in 2026, can be used as a reliever or starter. Chicago, however, would target the ace to be included in its rotation. Britton ranked the pitcher as the 36th-best MLB free agent. He also named the Cubs as a top fit for Taira. Interestingly, Boyd was one spot higher on the list.

Chicago Cubs Have a Solid Salary Comp for Kaima Taira

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, however, is clearly higher on Taira than his colleague. According to the former exec, the Japanese star is the 19th-ranked MLB player in the market. As such, Bowden believes the 5’8″ pitcher will receive a three-year, $30 million contract in free agency. If this projection is correct, the Chicago Cubs would clearly save a ton of money compared to a Skubal deal.

The reporter’s salary projection is a direct comp of Cody Ponce’s recent deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. Ponce also previously pitched in Japan (as well as South Korea) and can be deployed as a starter or reliever. Taira, however, is younger and put up better stats in the NPB than Ponce. Chicago’s target recently posted an impressive 1.36 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 23 games during the 2026 season.

Chicago Eyeing at Least Three Starters This Winter

The Chicago Cubs targeting cheaper alternatives to Skubal makes sense considering their situation. If Hoyer needed just one ace to put atop his rotation, the club would be more inclined to go after the Dodgers superstar. Instead, Chicago essentially needs to completely revamp their starting pitching heading into 2027. In fact, Sharma believes the Cubs will ultimately sign three new starters soon.

Outside of Taira, the Chicago Cubs will also be in the mix for just about every starter in free agency outside of Skubal. This includes Michael King, Freddy Peralta, and a potential reunion with Holmes. Hoyer, however, will look to round out his rotation without overspending.