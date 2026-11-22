There was a bit of a bombshell in MLB on Saturday as Robert Murray of FanSided reported that the San Francisco Giants are open to trading their ace Logan Webb. The reason this is notable is because the Giants had previously been reluctant to entertain trade offers for Webb but the fact they are at least entertaining the notion now could put the Chicago Cubs in a position to make a play for Webb.

The Cubs clearly need starting pitching. Pretty much all of their starters at the end of the 2026 season are now free agents. Even if they re-sign some of those guys, they could certainly use an upgrade to the rotation and Webb would be just that. Even though he is coming off a rough 2026 in which he dealt with some injury issues and had a 4.31 ERA in 27 starts, from 2021 to 2025 he was one of the most consistent pitchers in baseball with a 3.19 ERA in 968 innings pitched. That is the exact kind of ace the Cubs need as they look to compete with the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

Webb will not come cheap, though. Even though the Giants are coming off a really bad 2026 season, they aren’t just looking to tear things down and start over. The only way they will give Webb to another team is if they get a really good return and Chicago could dangle a pretty attractive trade piece by offering second baseman Nico Hoerner to the Giants.

Cubs may have to give up a fan-favorite to land Logan Webb

The Cubs obviously signed Hoerner to a big, six-year, $141 million contract extension earlier this year but he disappointed in 2026, hitting .263/.316/.350 in 159 games. That’s not what the Cubs are paying him to do so if they are having any reservations about that deal then they may decide to get out now while they still can.

Hoerner is a San Francisco native who went to college at Stanford so he is a Northern Californian at heart. He would probably love getting to play in his hometown for the Giants so it would be the best landing spot for him.

The money actually balances out pretty well too as both Hoerner and Webb are set to make $23 million in 2027. Webb is under contract for two more years while Hoerner is under contract until 2032. Chicago may have to add some prospects into the deal to sweeten it but a deal centered about Hoerner would likely be enough to get the Giants interested.

It would certainly hurt Cubs fans to see Hoerner go, but if that is what it takes to land a pitcher who is a true ace when he is at his best like Webb then it may be worth it.