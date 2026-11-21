The non-tender deadline has officially passed across Major League Baseball, with a handful of players across the league immediately becoming free agents.

With the latest roster shuffling, a handful of notable trades also transpired on Friday, November 20.

The Chicago Cubs were involved, as they made a move for a 27-year-old pitcher in a trade with the Washington Nationals.

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Cubs Complete Trade with Nationals for Braxton Roxby

According to multiple sources, the Chicago Cubs completed a trade with the Nationals on Friday to acquire RHP Braxton Roxby from the Washington Nationals.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco quickly hit the news and wrote (about the deal):

“The Nationals and Cubs announced a trade that sends reliever Braxton Roxby from Washington to Chicago in exchange for cash considerations. The Nats had designated Roxby for assignment on Tuesday. Chicago’s roster count sits at 37.”

Roxby, 27, made his MLB debut in 2026 with the San Francisco Giants.

Across 5.1 innings pitched, he allowed just two earned runs. He’ll likely begin his stint with the Cubs in the minors, but it’s still a solid organizational add for Chicago in the offseason.

With their roster being at 37, be on the lookout for further moves in the upcoming days ahead of MLB’s looming lockout.

One important thing that Franco brings up is that Roxby has all of his options remaining on his contract, so the Cubs will likely opt to utilize those in 2027 when they need pitching help/depth.

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