Former Cubs Starting Pitcher Quickly Becomes Free Agent

The Chicago Cubs continue to deal with the disappointment of having had their season, which carried understandable expectations, come to a close in the form of a quick sweep at the hands of the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card Series.

Since then, multiple Cubs players have elected for free agency, including the likes of Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd, along with Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ, and Michael Conforto.

And now, a notable former member of the Cubs is putting his own name on the open market. Former Chicago pitcher Michael Soroka, who spent part of his MLB career with the Cubs in 2025 following a trade, is entering free agency.

Former Chicago Cubs Pitcher Michael Soroka Elects For Free Agency After Spending 2026 With The Diamondbacks

Former Cubs pitcher Michael Soroka, who spent part of his MLB career on the north side of the Windy City, has declined his option for 2027 after having played 2026 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, officially becoming a free agent and freeing himself to join a new club.

Soroka played with the Diamondbacks in 2026 after signing a one-year, $7.5 million contract that included $1.35 million worth of performance bonuses by starting 20 games.

This past season in Arizona, he amassed a record of 9-5 with a 3.41 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP while also racking up 114 total strikeouts.

Michael Soroka Played Part Of His Career With The Cubs

Soroka was a first-round pick by the Atlanta Braves in 2015 and quickly emerged as one of baseball’s top young pitching prospects. He broke into the majors in 2018 and enjoyed a breakout 2019 season, going 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA while earning All-Star and All-MLB honors.

His career was later derailed by significant injuries, including a torn Achilles that required multiple surgeries to repair, along with an extensive rehabilitation process.

After returning to the majors in 2023, Soroka spent time with the Chicago White Sox, Washington Nationals, and Cubs before joining the Diamondbacks on a one-year deal in 2025.

So far in his MLB career, he’s amassed a record of 29-31 with a 3.76 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP, and has racked up 493 strikeouts.