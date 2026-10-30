Former All-Star Immediately Becomes Chicago Cubs Free Agent

The Chicago Cubs had a very strong regular season.

That said, they have been at home for the offseason for a month after getting swept by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card Series.

Former All-Star Becomes Chicago Cubs Free Agent

On October 29, news came out that Michael Conforto officially elected free agency.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote: “LF Michael Conforto elected free agency.”

Conforto finished the 2026 season batting .240 with 65 hits, 15 home runs, 45 RBIs, 32 runs and one stolen base in 113 games.

He had signed with the Cubs before the season.

MLB.com wrote (on February 26): “Chicago Cubs signed free agent LF Michael Conforto to a minor league contract and invited him to spring training.”

Looking At Conforto

Conforto was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the New York Mets.

He spent the first seven seasons of his career playing in New York.

During the 2017 season, Conforto made the MLB All-Star Game when he batted .279 with 27 home runs.

Conforto then had stints with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers (before the Cubs).

He has 194 career home runs in 1,263 games.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs last won a World Series title during the 2016 season when they beat the Cleveland Guardians in seven games.

They finished this past year as the second-place team in the National League Central with an 89-73 record in 162 games.