KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 07: Craig Counsell #11 manager of the Chicago Cubs talks with members of the media prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 07, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
The Cubs last won a World Series title during the 2016 season when they beat the Cleveland Guardians in seven games.
They finished this past year as the second-place team in the National League Central with an 89-73 record in 162 games.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Chicago Cubs had a very strong regular season.That said, they have been at home for the offseason for a month after getting swept by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card Series.Former All-Star Becomes Chicago Cubs Free AgentOn October 29, news came out that Michael Conforto officially elected free agency.He will be available […]
Former All-Star Immediately Becomes Chicago Cubs Free Agent