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Former All-Star Immediately Becomes Chicago Cubs Free Agent

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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 07: Craig Counsell #11 manager of the Chicago Cubs talks with members of the media prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 07, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs had a very strong regular season.

That said, they have been at home for the offseason for a month after getting swept by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card Series.

Former All-Star Becomes Chicago Cubs Free Agent

GettyMichael Conforto #20 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after hitting a home run during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on August 15, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

On October 29, news came out that Michael Conforto officially elected free agency.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote: “LF Michael Conforto elected free agency.”

GettyMichael Conforto #20 of the Chicago Cubs rounds the bases after a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park on September 20, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Conforto finished the 2026 season batting .240 with 65 hits, 15 home runs, 45 RBIs, 32 runs and one stolen base in 113 games.

He had signed with the Cubs before the season.

MLB.com wrote (on February 26): “Chicago Cubs signed free agent LF Michael Conforto to a minor league contract and invited him to spring training.”

Looking At Conforto

GettyMichael Conforto #20 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field on July 21, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Conforto was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the New York Mets.

He spent the first seven seasons of his career playing in New York.

During the 2017 season, Conforto made the MLB All-Star Game when he batted .279 with 27 home runs.

GettyMichael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a three run home run in the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on August 28, 2021 in New York City.

Conforto then had stints with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers (before the Cubs).

He has 194 career home runs in 1,263 games.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

GettyManager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field on August 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs last won a World Series title during the 2016 season when they beat the Cleveland Guardians in seven games.

They finished this past year as the second-place team in the National League Central with an 89-73 record in 162 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former All-Star Immediately Becomes Chicago Cubs Free Agent

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