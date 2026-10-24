Chicago Cubs Still Owe 33-Year-Old Player Nearly $80 Million

The Chicago Cubs had a strong regular season as one of the best teams in the National League.

That said, they got swept by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card Series.

Cubs Owe 33-Year-Old Player Nearly $80 Million

With their season now over, it’s worth taking a look at Dansby Swanson.

He finished the year batting .213 with 91 hits, 19 home runs, 69 RBIs, 82 runs and 17 stolen bases in 126 games.

Swanson (who will turn 33 before the 2027 season) had an up-and-down year, so it’s fair to point out the Cubs still owe him a lot of money.

They are still on the hook for $78 million over the next three seasons (h/t Spotrac).

Swanson had signed a big contract with the Cubs before the start of the 2023 season.

Kiley McDaniel of ESPN wrote (on December 17, 2022): “BREAKING: Cubs and Dansby Swanson have an agreement on a seven-year deal for $177 million, per source.”

Looking At Swanson’s Entire Career

Swanson was the top pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first seven years of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

During that time period, Swanson made one All-Star Game (and helped them win the 2021 World Series title over the Houston Astros).

Swanson has been with the Cubs for four seasons (and made another All-Star Game in 2023).

He has helped them reach the MLB playoffs two times (2025 and 2026).

Looking At The Cubs

The Cubs finished the 2026 season as the second-place team in the National League Central with an 89-73 record.

They last won a World Series title in 2016.