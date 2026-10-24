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Chicago Cubs Still Owe 33-Year-Old Player Nearly $80 Million

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 23: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs reacts during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on April 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs had a strong regular season as one of the best teams in the National League.

That said, they got swept by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card Series.

Cubs Owe 33-Year-Old Player Nearly $80 Million

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Wrigley Field on September 06, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

With their season now over, it’s worth taking a look at Dansby Swanson.

He finished the year batting .213 with 91 hits, 19 home runs, 69 RBIs, 82 runs and 17 stolen bases in 126 games.

Swanson (who will turn 33 before the 2027 season) had an up-and-down year, so it’s fair to point out the Cubs still owe him a lot of money.

They are still on the hook for $78 million over the next three seasons (h/t Spotrac).

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 19, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Swanson had signed a big contract with the Cubs before the start of the 2023 season.

Kiley McDaniel of ESPN wrote (on December 17, 2022): “BREAKING: Cubs and Dansby Swanson have an agreement on a seven-year deal for $177 million, per source.”

Looking At Swanson’s Entire Career

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Atlanta Braves and Mallory Pugh celebrate after the Braves 7-0 victory against the Houston Astros in Game Six to win the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Swanson was the top pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first seven years of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

During that time period, Swanson made one All-Star Game (and helped them win the 2021 World Series title over the Houston Astros).

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Atlanta Braves reacts against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game Four of the World Series at Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Swanson has been with the Cubs for four seasons (and made another All-Star Game in 2023).

He has helped them reach the MLB playoffs two times (2025 and 2026).

Looking At The Cubs

GettyManager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on from the dugout during the sixth inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 30, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The Cubs finished the 2026 season as the second-place team in the National League Central with an 89-73 record.

They last won a World Series title in 2016.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Still Owe 33-Year-Old Player Nearly $80 Million

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