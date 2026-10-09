Cubs Handed Intriguing Speculation About Phillies’ Bryce Harper

The Chicago Cubs‘ bats went cold when the team needed them the most, as they scored one run in the Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres, which led to their playoff elimination.

While the Cubs have the likely NL MVP, Chicago needs more production aside from Pete Crow-Armstrong. Now, with a less-than-inspiring free agent class, their likely way to add more thump to their lineup will be via the trade market, and there could be a potential name available in Bryce Harper.

After falling in the Wild Card Series, the Philadelphia Phillies could look to shake up their roster too. As a result, that’s led to speculation surrounding whether Harper could be available this offseason.

Philadelphia Phillies on SI’s Nick Ziegler put together three landing spots for Harper, and one of them is the Chicago Cubs.

“Another team that was eliminated earlier than they would have liked to be was the Cubs,” Ziegler wrote in an Oct. 8 article. “While offensive production wasn’t much of a problem for them this year, they do have some key sluggers that are going to be free agents. As a contender in the NL, they would be a desirable destination for Harper in that sense.”

Bryce Harper Would Bring a Major Boost to Cubs’ Lineup

Despite being in his mid-30s now, Harper had a batting average of .269 with 155 hits, 29 home runs, 87 RBIs, and 93 runs scored in 162 games, per StatMuse. Moreover, in Chicago, the veteran wouldn’t have the task of being the guy, as that role belongs to Crow-Armstrong.

If Harper were to get traded to the Cubs, the team would likely just want him to provide that power bat in the lineup and protection for Crow-Armstrong.

“This is a team with a lot of talent, and adding Harper with the likely NL MVP Pete Crow-Armstrong would be a nice duo,” Ziegler added in his article. “Chicago is a great baseball town, and Harper playing at Wrigley Field would be a treat.”

Chicago Predicted to Lose Seiya Suzuki in Free Agency

Speaking of potential offseason decisions regarding the Cubs, Seiya Suzuki could be on the way out given that in a weak free-agent class, the 32-year-old could be in demand. As a result, Zachary Rotman of FanSided believes the Cubs will lose Suzuki in free agency this offseason.

“Seiya Suzuki signed a five-year deal with the Cubs ahead of the 2022 season, and it’s safe to say he lived up to it,” Rotman wrote in an Oct. 1 article. “He averaged 22 home runs, 73 RBI, and an .823 OPS over that span, proving to be a rock-solid middle-of-the-order hitter for Chicago. He’s a player the Cubs should have an interest in re-signing, but will that actually happen?

“Not only is Suzuki already 32 years old, but he’s one of the best position players in a remarkably weak free agency class. This will likely result in him receiving a contract that’s longer and more expensive than the Cubs will or should want to give him. They probably won’t keep both Suzuki and Ian Happ, and while Suzuki is the better player, Happ should come cheaper, which is music to Tom Ricketts’ ears.”