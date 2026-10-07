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Chicago Cubs Quietly Announce Signings of 6 Players Amid MLB Playoffs

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National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game One
Getty
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on before game one of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 29, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs were eliminated from the postseason by the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card Series last week.

The Padres won the first game of the series 8-0 and the second game 4-1 to sweep the Cubs.

National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game One
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs steals second base in front of the tag by Jake Cronenworth #9 of the San Diego Padres during the third inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Petco Park on September 29, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Even though they are eliminated, the Cubs haven’t stopped making moves.

Amid the playoffs, Chicago quietly announced the signings of six players to minor-league contracts.

Chicago Cubs Sign 6 Players to Minor League Deals Amid MLB Postseason

National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game Two
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on from the dugout during the sixth inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 30, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

From MiLB.com’s transactions log (Oct. 2):

  • Chicago Cubs signed free agent 2B Rodelvis Santiesteban to a minor league contract.
  • Chicago Cubs signed free agent OF Sebastian Zorrilla to a minor league contract.
  • Chicago Cubs signed free agent RHP Luis Zapata to a minor league contract.
  • Chicago Cubs signed free agent RHP Elvin Cepeda to a minor league contract.
  • Chicago Cubs signed free agent LHP Manuel Cordero to a minor league contract.
  • Chicago Cubs signed free agent RHP Maykoll Jaspe to a minor league contract.

Santiesteban was born on Jan. 6, 2009 in San Antonio del Sur, Cuba.

He is listed at 5-foot, 8-inches. He weighs 169 pounds.

Zorrilla was born on Aug. 6, 2009 in San Antonio del Sur, Cuba.

He is listed at 5-foot, 11-inches. He weighs 181 pounds.

Zorrilla was born on Aug. 6, 2009 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

He is listed at 5-foot, 11-inches. He weighs 181 pounds.

Zapata was born on Nov. 12, 2007 in Taguay, Venezuela.

He is listed at 6-foot, 4-inches. He weighs 203 pounds.

Cepeda was born on May 2, 2009 in San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic.

He is listed at 6-foot, 0-inches. He weighs 200 pounds.

Cordero was born on March 14, 2009 in Barquisimeto, Venezuela.

He is listed at 5-foot, 9-inches. He weighs 160 pounds.

Cordero was born on March 14, 2009 in Barquisimeto, Venezuela.

He is listed at 5-foot, 9-inches. He weighs 160 pounds.

Jaspe was born on Jan. 19, 2009 in Bejuma, Venezuela.

He is listed at 6-foot, 0-inches. He weighs 200 pounds.

Looking at the Chicago Cubs

National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game One
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Javier Assad #72 of the Chicago Cubs hands the ball to manager Craig Counsell #11 as he is removed from the fifth inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 29, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The Cubs finished the regular season with an 89-73 record.

Chicago trailed the Milwaukee Brewers by 14 games for first place in the National League Central at the end of the season.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Chicago Cubs Quietly Announce Signings of 6 Players Amid MLB Playoffs

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