Chicago Cubs Quietly Announce Signings of 6 Players Amid MLB Playoffs

The Chicago Cubs were eliminated from the postseason by the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card Series last week.

The Padres won the first game of the series 8-0 and the second game 4-1 to sweep the Cubs.

Even though they are eliminated, the Cubs haven’t stopped making moves.

Amid the playoffs, Chicago quietly announced the signings of six players to minor-league contracts.

Chicago Cubs Sign 6 Players to Minor League Deals Amid MLB Postseason

From MiLB.com’s transactions log (Oct. 2):

Chicago Cubs signed free agent 2B Rodelvis Santiesteban to a minor league contract.

Chicago Cubs signed free agent OF Sebastian Zorrilla to a minor league contract.

Chicago Cubs signed free agent RHP Luis Zapata to a minor league contract.

Chicago Cubs signed free agent RHP Elvin Cepeda to a minor league contract.

Chicago Cubs signed free agent LHP Manuel Cordero to a minor league contract.

Chicago Cubs signed free agent RHP Maykoll Jaspe to a minor league contract.

Santiesteban was born on Jan. 6, 2009 in San Antonio del Sur, Cuba.

He is listed at 5-foot, 8-inches. He weighs 169 pounds.

Zorrilla was born on Aug. 6, 2009 in San Antonio del Sur, Cuba.

He is listed at 5-foot, 11-inches. He weighs 181 pounds.

Zorrilla was born on Aug. 6, 2009 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

He is listed at 5-foot, 11-inches. He weighs 181 pounds.

Zapata was born on Nov. 12, 2007 in Taguay, Venezuela.

He is listed at 6-foot, 4-inches. He weighs 203 pounds.

Cepeda was born on May 2, 2009 in San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic.

He is listed at 6-foot, 0-inches. He weighs 200 pounds.

Cordero was born on March 14, 2009 in Barquisimeto, Venezuela.

He is listed at 5-foot, 9-inches. He weighs 160 pounds.

Cordero was born on March 14, 2009 in Barquisimeto, Venezuela.

He is listed at 5-foot, 9-inches. He weighs 160 pounds.

Jaspe was born on Jan. 19, 2009 in Bejuma, Venezuela.

He is listed at 6-foot, 0-inches. He weighs 200 pounds.

Looking at the Chicago Cubs

The Cubs finished the regular season with an 89-73 record.

Chicago trailed the Milwaukee Brewers by 14 games for first place in the National League Central at the end of the season.