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Chicago Cubs Announce Signing of Young Pitcher Amid World Series

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Craig Counsell, Chicago Cubs manager
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Chicago Cubs have released a six-year MLB Professional player during their Cincinnati Reds series.

The Chicago Cubs were knocked out of the postseason by the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card Series.

The Padres were then eliminated by the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series. The Brewers are now in the World Series after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game One
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after a solo home run hit by Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres during the first inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Petco Park on September 29, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Milwaukee has a 2-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series after winning the first two games at American Family Field.

Game 3 at Tropicana Field is slated to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Before Game 3, the Cubs quietly announced the signing of a young pitcher.

Chicago Cubs Sign Young Pitcher Amid MLB Playoffs

National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game Two
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on from the dugout during the sixth inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 30, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The Cubs signed right-hander Eliehiker Perdomo to a minor-league contract, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“Chicago Cubs signed free agent RHP Eliehiker Perdomo to a minor league contract.”

Looking at Eliehiker Perdomo

Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 02: A hat and glove of a Chicago Cubs player in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Perdomo was born on Jan. 29, 2009.

He is from Mariara, Venezuela.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, IL – JUNE 08: The glove, hat and glasses of Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs rests in the dugout during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on June 8, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Pirates 3-1. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Perdomo throws and bats right-handed.

He is six feet, three inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Looking at the Chicago Cubs

National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game Two
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs walks to the dugout after popping out during the third inning against the San Diego Padres in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Petco Park on September 30, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The Cubs finished the regular season in second place in the National League Central with an 89-73 record.

They trailed the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by 14 games.

National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game Two
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs lines out against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Petco Park on September 30, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The Cubs were the second National League Wild Card team.

They were swept 2-0 by the Padres in the National League Wild Card Series.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Chicago Cubs Announce Signing of Young Pitcher Amid World Series

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