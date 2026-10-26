Chicago Cubs Announce Signing of Young Pitcher Amid World Series

The Chicago Cubs were knocked out of the postseason by the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card Series.

The Padres were then eliminated by the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series. The Brewers are now in the World Series after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

Milwaukee has a 2-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series after winning the first two games at American Family Field.

Game 3 at Tropicana Field is slated to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Before Game 3, the Cubs quietly announced the signing of a young pitcher.

Chicago Cubs Sign Young Pitcher Amid MLB Playoffs

The Cubs signed right-hander Eliehiker Perdomo to a minor-league contract, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“Chicago Cubs signed free agent RHP Eliehiker Perdomo to a minor league contract.”

Looking at Eliehiker Perdomo

Perdomo was born on Jan. 29, 2009.

He is from Mariara, Venezuela.

Perdomo throws and bats right-handed.

He is six feet, three inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Looking at the Chicago Cubs

The Cubs finished the regular season in second place in the National League Central with an 89-73 record.

They trailed the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by 14 games.

The Cubs were the second National League Wild Card team.

They were swept 2-0 by the Padres in the National League Wild Card Series.